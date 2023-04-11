In Today’s Links: Our Seattle Seahawks prepare for Jalen Carter’s visit; Dre’Mont Jones says the Broncos should have traded him last year; Who’s asking for the Cardinals’ first round pick?; Aaron Donald to the Dolphins, maybe; More draft profiles and mocks... and more!

Seahawks News

Mina Kimes answers Seahawks draft plans questions! - Seaside Joe

Mina talks Pete's philosophy on QB, team policies on character concerns, and the top 2023 WR: Seaside Joe 1500

A second attempt to produce an A+ draft for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

I promised a second go at producing a draft class for the Seahawks that would earn an A+ grade. You can see the breakdown of my first go at this by clicking here. Here’s the list of names in full:

New Seahawk Dre'Mont Jones says Broncos didn't 'respect' him, 'should have' traded him in Russell Wilson deal - Yahoo Sports

The Seahawks wanted Jones in the Wilson trade. Now they've signed him as a free agent.

2023 NFL draft: Seahawks met with CSU LB Dequan Jackson - Seahawks Wire

Jackson comes with five years of experience and three as a team captain.

Huard: What Seattle Seahawks will look to get out of Jalen Carter visit - Seattle Sports

"They want to dig into him deeper. They want him in their environment," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks bringing in Jalen Carter.

Monday Round-Up: A Year To Remember In Seattle Sports - Seahawks.com

Looking back at a historic year for the city of Seattle, as the Seahawks, Mariners, Kraken & Storm all celebrate earning playoff berths.

Anthony Richardson’s potential fit with the Seahawks: Could they take him at No. 5? - The Athletic

The Athletic's Nate Tice says Seattle's early offenses with Russell Wilson have similarities to what Richardson did at Florida.

Seattle Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft: Seattle Sizes Up - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks need an edge rusher and in a recent mock draft they go get him in Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson.

NFC West News

49ers news: Trey Lance and the 2021 draft class faces a critical third season - Niners Nation

There are a few starters, and plenty of questions that still need to be answered from this class

Why Trey Lance Working Out with Patrick Mahomes is a Big Deal for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analzying why Trey Lance working out with Patrick Mahomes and his personal passing coach is a big deal for the San Francisco 49ers.

Which Teams are Calling Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 Pick? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have quite the attention for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and at six teams are reportedly calling to move up according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Cardinals executive Ron Minegar raised concerns about owner Michael Bidwill's workplace behavior in 2019 - ProFootballTalk

The arbitration claim recently filed by former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough makes various specific allegations against owner Michael Bidwill. Some of those allegations have been corroborated by a fellow former employee of the team.

Arizona Cardinals sign Kris Body to one-year contract - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals continue to make upgrading the special teams unit a priority, as they have signed former Minnesota Vikings cornerback and special teams ace Kris Boyd to a one-year contract.

Rams pre-draft visits tracker: Athletic freak DT could be steal of year - Turf Show Times

Adetomiwa Adebawore is shooting up draft boards

Rams Trade Rumor? Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald Spotted With Miami Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After an offseason trade of Jalen Ramsey to Miami, a tweet started speculation that Donald could soon be joining.

Around The NFL

Favorite player-team fits in the 2023 NFL Draft & OBJ to the Ravens - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.

BackCAST 2023: Is Zach Charbonnet Overrated? | Football Outsiders

Some think the UCLA runner is the second-best prospect at his position in this year's draft. Our BackCAST projections disagree.

2023 NFL draft: Louis Riddick's favorite prospects, sleepers - ESPN.com

NFL analyst Louis Riddick picks 10 of his favorite players in the 2023 class, including a star QB, a dominant tackle and three playmaking corners.

Cody Mauch of North Dakota State taking smile to 2023 NFL draft - ESPN.com

A former walk-on at North Dakota State, Mauch has added technique, weight (and hair) to a jovial personality and a toothless grin.

Move the Sticks: Defensive position mock draft, OBJ joining Ravens - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL Draft: Which team has the most to gain? - NFL.com

Can the Detroit Lions continue the forward momentum from last season's finish and a fruitful free agency haul? Will the Houston Texans make the most of their 12 draft picks? NFL analysts discuss which team has the most to gain in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft 2023 ‘The Beast’ Guide: Dane Brugler’s 401 scouting reports and 1,893 player rankings - The Athletic

The Athletic's draft expert Dane Brugler presents his comprehensive guide to every prospect you need to know ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2023 NFL Draft: Five NFC teams that must ace their picks, with Panthers and Packers at the top - CBSSports.com

Breaking down five NFC teams that need to dominate the draft later this month