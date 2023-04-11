YouTube announces pricing for 2023 Sunday Ticket

With just over two weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off, and approximately a month until the 2023 NFL schedule is expected to be released, fans of teams across the league are filled with optimism. That, of course, means that fans are looking forward to the 2023 season, and, in particular, many fans are looking forward to being able to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket now that the service is no longer offered by DirecTV.

With YouTubeTV taking over the Sunday Ticket for the upcoming season, many fans of the Seattle Seahawks had been excited for the potential of Sunday Ticket to come from a new provider for both service and cost reasons. Howeve, Tuesday YouTube announced what it will cost fans to subscribe to Sunday Ticket this season, and it’s not cheap.

YouTube has announced its pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket:



YouTube TV subscribers:

• $349/season ($249 if you purchase before June 6)

• $389 ($289 early) if you bundle with RedZone



Non-YouTube TV subscribers:

• $449/season ($349 early)

• $489 ($389 early) with RedZone pic.twitter.com/TtLbNgGldi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 11, 2023

In short, after YouTube paid a significant amount of money for the broadcast rights to the Sunday Ticket package, it is charging those interested in watching the games accordingly. Under DirecTV the Sunday Ticket package carried a sticker price of just under $300 per season, though a huge number of subscribers were not required to pay, as it was used as a loss leader to maintain subscriber to regular satellite service.

It is also important to keep in mind that the Sunday Ticket only includes out-of-market games during the early and late slots on Sunday, and does not include the majority of primetime games played on Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night, as those rights are owned by Amazon (Amazon Prime), Comcast (NBC) and Disney (ESPN). It also does not include preseason coverage, which are broadcast locally and require an NFL+ subscription to watch out of market.