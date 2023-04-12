16 days until the draft. The prospect board continues to shuffle. Sometimes with subtlety, other times more dramatically. Our Seattle Seahawks have held their intent close. Who really knows what they intend to do with their wealth of picks. How excited are you? Quantify in the comments below.

Seahawks News

(2) Seahawks Mock Draft: Redux - Seaside Joe

Seattle's first pick and trades, surprises along the way: 4/11/2023

Julian Love another example of the Seahawks swooping in late to sign a needed free agent - The News Tribune

Julian Love was at home back east, weighing the multiple offers he’d gotten from other teams in free agency.

2023 NFL draft: 12 potential running back targets for the Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

No matter how the Seahawks feel about Ken Walker they should be in the market for a running back (or two) in the 2023 NFL draft.

Lions & Falcons trade could be telling for the draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wanted to offer some thoughts following the breaking news that Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has been dealt to the Falcons for a fifth round pick. I think it could have some fairly significant ramifications for the draft.

NFL's Zierlein: Why Tyree Wilson would be great for Seattle Seahawks at 5 - Seattle Sports

"If Tyree Wilson was there, I wouldn’t blink an eye," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zielein said of the Seattle Seahawks' No. 5 pick.

Bumpus: Seattle Seahawks could use veteran RB Mark Ingram II - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus would like to see Mark Ingram II join the Seattle Seahawks. "I like his running style. I think it complements Ken Walker."

Rob Rang’s Draft Preview: 2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Will Remind You Of Former Seahawks - Seahawks.com

Draft analyst Rob Rang compares current draft prospects to some Seahawks Legends.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: Could Adetomiwa Adebawore Be Potential 1st-Round Target? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the most athletic defensive tackles to ever show out at the NFL combine, Adetomiwa Adebawore has been a rapid riser up draft boards after a solid career at Northwestern. Will his rare tools make him a top target for the Seattle Seahawks?

Will Levis’ potential fit with the Seahawks: Would the Kentucky QB make sense at No. 5? - The Athletic

Levis has ideal size and arm strength as a QB prospect, but questions about his mechanics and accuracy make him a risky selection.

NFC West News

49ers news: Charvarius Ward asks for prayers as his daughter is set to have open-heart surgery today - Niners Nation

Wishing nothing but the best for Ward and his family today

What Nick Bosa’s new contract — a likely 49ers record — might look like - The Athletic

Could Bosa surpass Aaron Donald's AAV of $31.7 million? That's likely where the negotiating will start.

Who is the Ideal Starting Quarterback for the 49ers in 2023? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Any one of the three quarterbacks on the 49ers could become the starter, but only one of them is the ideal choice for 2023.

'Freakishly Athletic' CB Named Ideal Fit for Arizona Cardinals on Day 2 of NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Could Michigan CB DJ Turner be a fit for the Arizona Cardinals on Day 2? PFF believes so.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon wants 'to do what's best for' DeAndre Hopkins, team 'at the same time' - NFL.com

When asked Tuesday if he expected wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to be at voluntary workouts, new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon simply said, "We'll see."

Ugly accusations are piling up for Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill - Yahoo Sports

Are we absolutely sure the Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder is the worst current NFL team owner?

Red Rain Podcast: Bidwill’s in Serious Trouble - Revenge of the Birds

Kyle L’ll Rock Ledbetter and I read and react to Ben Volin’s Op-Ed in the Boston Globe about Michael Bidwill being "Out of Bounds" in the team’s response to Terry McDonough’s arbitration suit —-...

Rams will probably draft another Day 2 running back, yet again - Turf Show Times

L.A. met with TCU’s Kendre Miller on Saturday

Los Angeles Rams Select Georgia Tech DE Keion White in Mel Kiper Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams don't plan on wasting time picking up the pieces after the disappointment of last season. And in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, they land a player that can help expedite the process.

Around The NFL

Lions trade former No. 3 overall pick to Falcons - Larry Brown Sports

The Detroit Lions have traded cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick

Colts Take Will Levis in Latest Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

If Levis and Anthony Richardson both fall to Indianapolis at the fourth pick, which quarterback should they take?

Will Odell Beckham Jr. deal help Lamar Jackson, Ravens reach resolution? - Yahoo Sports

The tone had markedly changed.

Russell Wilson among first to arrive for Broncos' first day of offseason work - ProFootballTalk

The Broncos began their voluntary offseason workout program Tuesday.

What it's like for an NFL GM with the No. 1 draft pick - ESPN.com

Here's how the Panthers and Bears completed their trade for the No. 1 pick, and how other GMs in the same position handled the challenge and the pressure.

Why Lamar Jackson, NFL stars find guaranteed deals rare - ESPN.com

Lamar Jackson is believed to be looking for more guaranteed money than Deshaun Watson received, but history suggests that won't be an easy goal to reach.

Stop the Chiefs or build the Chargers: Bolts must accomplish both - Los Angeles Chargers - ESPN

The Chargers offseason must be focused on building their team up and stopping AFC rivals.

Packers president Mark Murphy remains mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets: 'I can't really get into that' - NFL.com

Mark Murphy remains mum on the potential Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets, but the Packers did disclose that two sides remain talking.

Vikings’ quarterback conundrum: Is now the time to find Kirk Cousins’ successor? - The Athletic

Is there a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft who the Vikings could take to eventually take over for Cousins? Who would be the best fit?