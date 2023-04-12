Rams work out former Seahawks long snapper

Free agency hits the four week mark Wednesday, and the NFL offseason has entered one of its many lulls. For the Seattle Seahawks it's a lull filled with a lot of work, though, as the Hawks are currently slated to have ten selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, including four in the first two rounds.

Who Pete Carroll and John Schneider eventually decide to add via the draft will be known in time, but in the meantime the Seahawks remain without a long snapper on the roster. Meanwhile, though, the division rival Los Angeles Rams could be looking to steal long time Seahawks long snapper Tyler Ott.

Long snapper news!



The Rams worked out Tyler Ott, who was a Pro Bowler with the Seahawks in 2020 https://t.co/tVB4GXxI8d — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) April 12, 2023

This could be an attempt at retribution after Seattle signed Rams legend and cap Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner away from Los Angeles earlier in the offseason.

The Seahawks, of course, also had Carson Tinker on the roster in 2022, and it would not come as a surprise if Tinker is brought back between now and when the offseason program begins next Monday.