Kelee Ringo among several names added to Seahawks’ top-30 visit list

The first-round pick factory that is the Georgia Bulldogs defense figures to have up to three players who will be taken on the opening night of the NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks have either met or will meet all of them.

We’ve already covered defensive tackle Jalen Carter, hailed as arguably the best defensive player of the draft, as well as outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who loved the hell out of the Legion of Boom era Seahawks defenses as a kid. Now we’ve got confirmation that Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was at Seattle’s facility for a top-30 visit.

Client Kelee Ringo is at the Seahawks facility now . Youngest, biggest, fastest cb in the draft. And from Tacoma — Cleo Floyd (@lawyerboycle) April 13, 2023

Ringo actually met with Seattle during the NFL combine, met him again during Georgia’s Pro Day, so this is yet another meeting but a formal top-30 visit.

The Tacoma native was All-SEC Second-Team in 2022 and obviously a two-time national champion. One of the highlights of his career was intercepting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the closing stages of the 2022 National Championship Game, returning the pick all the way for the game-sealing touchdown and victory over the Crimson Tide. He’s projected to be either a Round 1 or Round 2 pick, but his stock has seemingly dipped a bit so I’d lean towards the latter.

Meanwhile, other names to add to the list of top-30 visits are Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig, Troy center Jake Andrews, Alabama tackle Tyler Steen, and Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper.

Two names to add to top-30 visits list for #Seahawks: Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig and Troy C Jake Andrews — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 12, 2023

Florida State @FloridaState defensive tackle Robert Cooper (6-foot-2, 325) is visiting the #Seahawks this week, per an athletic department source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023

Again, this stuff happens every year and doesn’t always prove to be an indicator for a team’s draft plans, but the majority of the reported top-30 visits have been cornerback, safety, offensive line, and defensive line.

Reported Top-30 Visits

Dawand Jones - OL, Ohio State

Jammie Robinson - DB, Florida State

Jordan Howden - DB, Minnesota

Byron Young - EDGE, Tennessee

Jarrick Reed II - S, New Mexico

Braeden Daniels - OL, Utah

Jordan McFadden - OL, Clemson

Anthony Bradford - G, LSU

YaYa Diaby - EDGE, Louisville

Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE, Northwestern

Jalen Carter - DT, Georgia

Jartavius Martin - CB, Illinois

Robert Cooper - DT, Florida State

Kelee Ringo - CB, Georgia

Tyler Steen - OL, Alabama

Nick Andrews - OL, Troy

Nick Herbig - EDGE, Wisconsin

Charlie Jones - WR, Purdue

Trenton Simpson - LB, Clemson

Calvin Avery - DT, Illinois