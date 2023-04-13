Kelee Ringo among several names added to Seahawks’ top-30 visit list

The first-round pick factory that is the Georgia Bulldogs defense figures to have up to three players who will be taken on the opening night of the NFL Draft, and the Seattle Seahawks have either met or will meet all of them.
We’ve already covered defensive tackle Jalen Carter, hailed as arguably the best defensive player of the draft, as well as outside linebacker Nolan Smith, who loved the hell out of the Legion of Boom era Seahawks defenses as a kid. Now we’ve got confirmation that Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was at Seattle’s facility for a top-30 visit.
Client Kelee Ringo is at the Seahawks facility now . Youngest, biggest, fastest cb in the draft. And from Tacoma— Cleo Floyd (@lawyerboycle) April 13, 2023
Ringo actually met with Seattle during the NFL combine, met him again during Georgia’s Pro Day, so this is yet another meeting but a formal top-30 visit.
The Tacoma native was All-SEC Second-Team in 2022 and obviously a two-time national champion. One of the highlights of his career was intercepting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the closing stages of the 2022 National Championship Game, returning the pick all the way for the game-sealing touchdown and victory over the Crimson Tide. He’s projected to be either a Round 1 or Round 2 pick, but his stock has seemingly dipped a bit so I’d lean towards the latter.
Meanwhile, other names to add to the list of top-30 visits are Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig, Troy center Jake Andrews, Alabama tackle Tyler Steen, and Florida State defensive tackle Robert Cooper.
Two names to add to top-30 visits list for #Seahawks: Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig and Troy C Jake Andrews— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 12, 2023
Florida State @FloridaState defensive tackle Robert Cooper (6-foot-2, 325) is visiting the #Seahawks this week, per an athletic department source @KPRC2— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 11, 2023
Visits:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 12, 2023
-- #Bama do-everything RB Jahmyr Gibbs is on a visit with the #Bucs (19th), source said.
-- #Bama OT Tyler Steen has visits with the #Jets, #Browns, #Commanders, #Seahawks, #Texans, #Patriots, etc.
-- #Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon has a visit with the #Commanders today.
Again, this stuff happens every year and doesn’t always prove to be an indicator for a team’s draft plans, but the majority of the reported top-30 visits have been cornerback, safety, offensive line, and defensive line.
Reported Top-30 Visits
Dawand Jones - OL, Ohio State
Jammie Robinson - DB, Florida State
Jordan Howden - DB, Minnesota
Byron Young - EDGE, Tennessee
Jarrick Reed II - S, New Mexico
Braeden Daniels - OL, Utah
Jordan McFadden - OL, Clemson
Anthony Bradford - G, LSU
YaYa Diaby - EDGE, Louisville
Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE, Northwestern
Jalen Carter - DT, Georgia
Jartavius Martin - CB, Illinois
Robert Cooper - DT, Florida State
Kelee Ringo - CB, Georgia
Tyler Steen - OL, Alabama
Nick Andrews - OL, Troy
Nick Herbig - EDGE, Wisconsin
Charlie Jones - WR, Purdue
Trenton Simpson - LB, Clemson
Calvin Avery - DT, Illinois
