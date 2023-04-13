Let’s see here... Jarran Reed says “no hard feelings” in terms of his reunion with our Seattle Seahawks; Are the ‘Hawks eyeing an alternative for Jalen Carter?; Draft scenarios via Seaside Joe; More pre-draft visits; mocks, mocks, mocks... and a lot more. 15 days ‘til the draft, people. Read up!

Seahawks News

Seahawks Depth Chart: Draft Scenarios - Seaside Joe

Jalen Carter or Tyree Wilson? Will Anderson or Devon Witherspoon? Let's see how Seattle's defense looks given four scenarios: Seaside Joe 1502

Jarran Reed glad to have found way back to Seahawks - Q13 FOX News

It didn't appear as though a future reunion between the Seattle Seahawks and defensive tackle Jarran Reed would be likely after his departure from the team after the 2020 season. Reed refused to work with the Seahawks on a contract restructure after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped up growth in the NFL's salary cap. The reworked contract wouldn't have paid Reed any less money. Instead, Reed asked for an extension from the team that the Seahawks weren't willing to entertain.

2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosting Troy C Jake Andrews - Seahawks Wire

Jake Andrews from Troy is a durable player who started 37 games for the Trojans in his career.

Live stream at 4pm PT & draft intrigue « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ll be jumping on with Robbie & Adam today at 4pm PT. Join in via the live chat on YouTube as we run through a variety of topics, two weeks before the draft.

Don't forget about 20: What Seattle Seahawks can do with 2 first-rounders - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have a rare opportunity with two picks in the top 20 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Stacy Rost looks at what they can do.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: GT edge Keion White could be perfect fit - Seattle Sports

If Georgia Tech edge Keion White falls to the right spot, and the Seattle Seahawks can maneuver themselves there, he makes a lot of sense.

2023 Seahawks Draft Preview: Can The Seahawks Capitalize On the Draft To Get More Disruptive Up Front - Seahawks.com

A look at where the Seahawks stand at defensive line and outside linebacker heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, as well as draft analyst Rob Rang’s top-ranked prospects at that position.

Wednesday Round-Up: Quandre Diggs Joins The Richard Sherman Podcast - Seahawks.com

Quandre Diggs sat down with Richard Sherman to talk about the Seahawks offseason, Geno Smith’s breakout season, Pete Carroll’s competitiveness and more.

Could Seattle View Adetomiwa Adebawore as Jalen Carter Alternative? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Possessing a rare blend of size, athleticism, and versatility, Adetomiwa Adebawore continues to climb draft boards. If Jalen Carter is out at No. 5 overall, would the Seattle Seahawks fancy Northwestern's star with their other first round selection?

NFC West News

49ers local pro day attendees: Jake Haener is the most notable name today - Niners Nation

This will serve as a good reference point come draft time, in case the Niners select any of these players

49ers Draft Capsule: Interior Offensive Line - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Identifying which interior offensive linemen the San Francisco 49ers could target in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Arizona Cardinals Speak on Potentially Drafting Will Anderson, Jalen Carter - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals could draft Will Anderson or Jalen Carter with their first-round pick.

#3 is the new #1: What will the Cardinals do with the third overall pick? - Revenge of the Birds

With the 2023 NFL draft just two weeks away, everyone is starting to turn their eyes to the Arizona Cardinals and what they will do with the #3 overall pick.

Rams have not traded Aaron Donald: Should they? - Turf Show Times

Rams are being held up on defense by their strongest player and nobody else

Los Angeles Rams Go Offense Heavy in 3-Round PFF Mock Draft - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are hoping for a strong NFL Draft class, despite not having a first-round pick

Around The NFL

Colt McCoy lands interesting offseason job with NBC - Larry Brown Sports

Veteran Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy is taking on a new offseason broadcasting job with NBC.

NFL: One move each AFC team wishes it had back — or will in the future - Yahoo Sports

With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each AFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.

Buccaneers make official the return of the throwback creamsicle uniform - ProFootballTalk

Bucco Bruce is back, and so, too, are the Buccaneers creamsicle uniforms.

2023 NFL draft: Experts pick superteams of top prospects - ESPN.com

Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller went 10 rounds, picking rosters of only 2023 draft prospects.

Move the Sticks: Could the Texans pass on a QB at No. 2? + Jason Kelce on the Eagles offense - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

2023 NFL Draft: Prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for - NFL.com

With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, Charles Davis reveals 17 prospects he'd adamantly advocate for when the clock is running down and it's time to make a pick.

NFLPA’s report-card bombshell embarrassed owners. Will it hold them accountable? - The Athletic

Was the project a brilliant display of gamesmanship from the union or a clumsy attempt at creating leverage that doesn't exist?

Why Hendon Hooker is one of the most difficult QBs to evaluate in 2023 NFL Draft - The Athletic

Hooker put up impressive numbers at Tennessee while playing in a relatively simple offense, but he now faces a steep learning curve.

2023 NFL Draft Better-Than Team: Here are 25 prospects Pete Prisco likes more than the scouts do - CBSSports.com

San Jose State edge player Viliami Fehoko captains Prisco's 2023 Better-Than Team