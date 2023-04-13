Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 79: Derrik Klassen

Bleacher Report’s draft expert is back and he joins Mike and I to break down the strengths and weaknesses of 2023’s incoming draft class (2:24), discuss which players fit the Seahawks’ needs (11:02), and revisit his QB takes from a year ago (30:45).

Super fun conversation— hope you enjoy as much as we did!

—

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the 200+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts Hub | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook