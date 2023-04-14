In today’s links: Our Seattle Seahawks hosting several local prospects at local pro day; Sean McVay might take a year off; and the Vikings have their eye on Kirk Cousins’ replacement. All that and more!

Seahawks News

Seahawks mock draft: 7 rounds, 10 picks - Seaside Joe

Based on who Seattle is talking to, where prospects will fall in the draft, and Seahawks history, plus updated post-draft depth chart: 4/13/2023

Alabama OT prospect among latest pre-draft visits for Seahawks - Seahawks Wire

According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Alabama offensive tackle Tyler Steen has the Seahawks on his long list of teams to visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft in two weeks.

New two-round mock draft with two weeks to go… « Seahawks Draft Blog

We’re a fortnight away from the NFL draft. I wanted to do another mock reflecting the talk about Houston not taking a quarterback with the second pick. There are also reports that GM Nick Caserio could leave the team after the draft, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation.

What would it take for the Seahawks to draft a QB at No. 5? - Seattle Seahawks - ESPN

Would the Seahawks draft a QB after signing Geno Smith and Drew Lock to new deals in free agency?

Devin Bush Looking To Build “Something Special” With Bobby Wagner & Seahawks Defense - Seahawks.com

New Seahawks linebacker Devin Bush discusses his decision to sign with Seattle, playing alongside Bobby Wagner and more.

Seahawks draft outlook: Jalen Carter and other DL options to help Dre’Mont Jones - The Athletic

If the Seahawks pass on the draft's most controversial prospect, they'll need to find value late on Day 1 or early on Day 2 of the draft.

Seattle Seahawks Hosting Rejzohn Wright, Other Prospects at Local Pro Day - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The NFL allows all 32 teams to bring in regional prospects for a pro day workout separate from top-30 visits during the pre-draft process. The Seattle Seahawks will welcome at least three prominent Pac-12 performers from Oregon and Oregon State on Thursday.

NFC West News

49ers news: 3 reasons why the 49ers will invest in a tight end with one of their 3rd round picks - Niners Nation

Help for the quarterback today while thinking about the roster tomorrow.

49ers Draft Capsule: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which quarterback the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to take in the upcoming NFL Draft.

What Would a Perfect Arizona Cardinals Draft Look Like? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There's pressure on the Arizona Cardinals to nail the 2023 NFL Draft. PFF says this would be the perfect draft.

Cardinals' draft dilemma: Stay at No. 3 for best prospect or trade down - Arizona Cardinals - ESPN

The Cardinals could stay put to select a top prospect like Will Anderson Jr., but can they afford to pass up gathering more picks?

Cardinals expected to sign OT Jackson Barton - Revenge of the Birds

Barton will be Cardinals’ 13th free agent signing

Rams 2016 draft revisited: Jared Goff was the only right move - Turf Show Times

Rams actually nailed their top selection back in 2016

Los Angeles Rams Gave Sean McVay Option to 'Clear His Head,' Take a Year Off - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After helping lead the Los Angeles Rams to a win in Super Bowl LVI, the organization was willing to give Sean McVay some leeway that most coaches don't have the privilege of receiving.

Around The NFL

Buccaneers GM responds to Devin White trade demand - Larry Brown Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht responded to linebacker Devin White's trade request on Thursday.

Reports: Dan Snyder reaches preliminary agreement to sell Washington Commanders to 76ers owner Josh Harris for $6B - Yahoo Sports

Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.

2023 NFL Draft: C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Jalen Carter among the 17 prospects who will attend event - Yahoo Sports

Jalen Carter will attend the 2023 NFL Draft despite an arrest and a poor pro day performance.

Eric DeCosta: Lamar Jackson is "in our plans" - ProFootballTalk

Eight days ago, Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh didn’t want to talk about unsigned quarterback Lamar Jackson, during a pre-draft press conference. Today, during the introduction of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., there were no restrictions on Lamar-related questions.

Move the Sticks: Favorite Day 2 players at every position - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Vikings 'ideally' would have QB of future develop for season behind Kirk Cousins - NFL.com

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and HC Kevin O'Connell each believe their quarterback of the future would "ideally" spend a year developing under Kirk Cousins. Does that mean Minnesota is going QB in the draft?

Can OBJ add to Ravens' history of productive, older wide receivers? - Baltimore Ravens - ESPN

How much does he have left after two knee surgeries? Will signing him make Lamar Jackson want to return? Some former veteran Ravens WRs weigh in.

2023 NFL Draft roundtable: How many top-10 trades? Where do the QBs land? - The Athletic

Could quarterbacks land as the first four picks? How should the Jets and Packers navigate the draft if an Aaron Rodgers trade happens?

Unpopular 2023 NFL Draft opinions: Will Levis is a top-10 lock, Chiefs should trade up for a RB, and more - CBSSports.com

We polled 12 different CBS Sports experts to get unorthodox first-round takes