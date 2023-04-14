Past Seahawks training camp rosters compared to the present day

Two weeks from Friday fans of the Seattle Seahawks will be celebrating the addition of a pair of first round selections to the roster, while looking with anticipation to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft for the addition of three more. With that in mind, Mock Draft Season is in full swing, with fans and analysts alike attempting to predict who and at what positions the Hawks, and teams across the league, will add to the roster.

Thus, in helping to discern not just the positions of weakness on the roster where the team could look to add impact players, here is a breakdown of the current roster by position. In addition, the current breakdown is compared to how the roster looked at the start of training camp in recent seasons. (Author’s Note: For those wondering, 2011 and 2020 are excluded because of the use of 80-man rosters during training camp in those seasons.)

Past Seahawks 90-man rosters compared to the current roster as of Friday, April 14 Position 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 4/14/2023 Average Current difference from average Position 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2021 2022 4/14/2023 Average Current difference from average QB 4 3 4 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 2 3.3 1.3 RB 5 4 5 5 8 8 5 6 7 6 3 5.9 2.9 FB 1 2 2 3 2 2 3 1 1 0 0 1.7 1.7 TE 5 6 6 5 6 6 7 6 6 6 4 5.9 1.9 WR 12 13 12 12 13 12 14 13 13 13 8 12.7 4.7 C/G 8 9 9 10 8 9 9 10 9 9 4 9 5 T 7 6 6 5 6 4 6 5 8 6 6 5.9 -0.1 DE 7 7 7 9 7 7 5 6 7 6 2 6.8 4.8 DT 8 7 9 8 8 9 7 9 8 3 3 7.6 4.6 LB 12 12 11 10 10 10 10 11 8 15 12 10.9 -1.1 CB 10 10 10 10 10 9 9 9 10 11 7 9.8 2.8 S 6 6 6 6 6 7 7 8 7 9 4 6.8 2.8 P 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1.1 0.1 K 2 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1.3 0.3 LS 2 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 0 1.4 1.4 Total 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 90 91 90 57 90 33

Looking at the difference between past rosters and the current roster, it’s obvious that there are several positions that are likely to receive significant attention either in the draft or through the addition of undrafted free agents following the draft. Those positions include:

Running back

Interior offensive line

Wide receiver

Defensive line

Secondary

The team will, presumably, be adding a long snapper at some point in the coming weeks, though exactly who and when that will happen remains unknown. It could be either Tyler Ott or Carson Tinker returning when the offseason program begins Monday, or it could be a name that most Seahawks fans have never heard.

Regardless of who Pete Carroll and John Schneider opt to add to the roster with the ten selections Seattle holds in the draft, more than a third of the names that will be on the roster when training camp opens in late July are not currently on the team. The 57 players on the roster as of Friday is the second lowest number of players on any 90-man roster, with only the division rival Los Angeles Rams, with 45 players under contract, sporting a slimmer roster as of Friday.

And now it’s on to Phase I of the offseason program, which begins Monday