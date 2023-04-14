Report: Tanner Muse to sign with Steelers

Early in free agency the Seattle Seahawks worked to address the defense by adding two off ball linebackers in Devin Bush and Bobby Wagner. Those two additions should help offset the likely lack of availability of Jordyn Brooks during the 2023 season, along with making up for the departure of Coby Barton to the Washington Commanders.

Many Seahawks fans were excited see Barton leave, even if it created a need to replace a significant number of snaps on both defense and on special teams. However, Friday afternoon Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that yet another key member of the Seattle special teams units in recent seasons is set to depart.

Standout special teamer and LB Tanner Muse plans to sign with the #Steelers, per source. A onetime third-round pick by the #Raiders, Muse played in every game last season for Seattle. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2023

Tanner Muse has played just 80 defensive snaps in his three year NFL career, though he has been on the field for 425 special teams snaps, with 325 of those snaps coming during the 2022 season. He and Barton played the second and third most special teams snaps for Seattle this past season, with only special teams captain Nick Bellore earning more playing time on special teams.

A third round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, he never set foot on the field for a regular season game for Las Vegas before being waived at the conclusion of training camp in 2021. After spending time on the Seattle practice squad, he made the 53 man roster of the Hawks during each of his two seasons in the pacific northwest, and now it’s on to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers for Muse. Whether he will continue to primarily play special teams, or whether he might be competing to fill the void left by the departure of Devin Bush remains to be seen.