Report: Seahawks waive WR Easop Winston

With the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, and with the voluntary portion of the offseason program set to begin Monday, the Seattle Seahawks are significantly lighter at the receiver position than they have been in seasons past. As noted on Saturday, the Hawks had just eight wide receivers on the roster, which is significantly lower than the average of more than a dozen with which they traditionally open training camp.

That number is, of course, all but guaranteed to increase in the coming weeks with the draft and the undrafted free agent frenzy that follows. However, according to a report from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Saturday, Seattle is set to be even lighter at the position as the offseason program begins.

The #Seahawks waived WR Easop Winston, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 15, 2023

As for why the Seahawks would make such a move just as the offseason program is set to begin, it could be a sign that they are looking to make a move at returner in the coming days or weeks. Specifically, in three seasons in the NFL since going undrafted out of Washington State in 2020, Winston has played just 37 regular season snaps. However, of those 37 snaps, 10 featured Winston as a punt returner for the New Orleans Saints. He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, but never appeared in a game for either team.