FTR’s fourth mock draft: Seahawks benefit from chaos atop the draft, add a 2024 first-round pick

The Seahawks enter the 2023 NFL Draft with ten picks, including the 5th overall pick (thank you, Denver) and the 20th overall pick in Round One, another pair of picks in Round Two, one pick in Round Three, and a quintet of picks in Rounds 4-7.

What Seattle ultimately ends up doing with those ten picks depends, in part, on what the league’s other 31 teams do with their picks.

Today’s mock draft is only three rounds.

Unlike the first, second, and third mock drafts I published, there are no computer picks in this one. I am daring to act as the GM for all 32 teams and the only picks that I “maybe” didn’t put a ton of thought into are those that belong to the Rams (because F—k the Rams!).

Round One includes comments for every pick and details for every trade.

Rounds Two and Three do not.

There is a summary at the end of each round that looks at how many trades there were and how many players were selected at each position.

The Bonus Coverage section at the end of the article shows each team’s draft class (through the first three rounds), and the number of picks they have on Day Three.

Enjoy!

ROUND ONE

The Commissioner opens the 2023 NFL Draft and Carolina is on the clock . . .

R1.01: QB Anthony Richardson (CAR)

The Carolina Panthers gave up a lot to move up eight spots from #9: a 2023 R2 (#61 overall), a 2024 R1, a 2025 R2, and WR D.J. Moore who left $14.625M in dead money on Carolina’s cap this year.

Quarterback was the obvious play with Carolina getting their pick of the lot. Most assumed that the choice would come down to Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Alabama‘s Bryce Young, and that was probably the case at the time.

A lot can change in a month-and-a-half though.

Whether by accident or design, the throw that hit the practice field roof at Florida‘s Pro Day was the perfect metaphor for Anthony Richardson’s ceiling: it’s very, very high.

R1.02: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (HST)

The common belief is that the Texans are going to select either Stroud or Young at #2 and, surprisingly, both are on the board when Houston goes on the clock.

Even more surprisingly, Houston doesn’t select either one.

Instead, they go with a defensive player.

Why?

Their head coach is a former Defensive Rookie of the Year who’s only seven years removed from his playing career, their current QB is in the 3rd year of his rookie contract and will account for only $1.4M in cap space, and . . .

Houston has two first round picks in 2024 (theirs + Cleveland’s, and might (maybe) feel that next year’s crop of QBs is better than this year’s crop.

R1.03: DT Jalen Carter (AZ)

Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are suddenly very popular with multiple teams wanting to trade for the #3 pick.

Surprisingly though, they turn down every offer.

Coming into the draft, there were two names atop their draft board.

One of them is now a Texan.

The other one is Georgia’s game-wrecking defensive tackle, and Arizona’s new regime doesn’t want to risk losing him - especially with a division rival sitting at #5.

R1.04: QB C.J. Stroud (IND)

The board could not have fallen any better for the Colts. Instead of watching Stroud and Young go 1-2 at the top of the draft, both QBs are available when Indy goes on the clock. It doesn’t take them long to turn in their card.

TRADE!

Coming into the draft, the Seahawks had four players they were comfortable taking at #5 and none of them are left on the board.

No worries though, the phones in Renton are ringing and it doesn’t take long to hammer out a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee gets #5

Seattle gets #11, #72 (R3), and the Titans’ 2024 R1.

R1.05: QB Bryce Young (TEN)

For the Titans, it’s a dream come true to see Young on the board at #5, and their willingness to part with next year’s first rounder ultimately gives Tennessee the edge over the Raiders (who offered #7 and #38) and the Falcons (#8, #44, and a 2024 R3).

R1.06: RB Bijan Robinson (DET)

It’s been almost a quarter of a century since Barry Sanders unexpectedly ended his 10-year Hall of Fame career. Bijan Robinson isn’t the second coming of Sanders (no one is), but he does have something in common with Sanders:

“I’m a knee-bender when I run the ball, and another guy who was a knee-bender was Barry Sanders.’’

Lions fans have suffered long enough; they deserve to have nice things.

R1.07: OT Peter Skoronski (LV)

Alex Leatherwood 2.0? No. Leatherwood was a big reach at #17 in 2021. Skoronski, on the other hand, is widely considered the best Left Tackle in the class. Unfortunately, Skoronski has T-rex arms (32-1/4) and may start his NFL career by moving to Guard. Maybe this is Leatherwood redux . . . ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

R1.08: WR Quentin Johnston (ATL)

Atlanta is committed to Desmond Ridder at quarterback, at least in 2023, and the best thing they can do with the 8th overall pick is give Ridder another weapon. Last year, the Falcons took WR Drake London (6-5, 210) at #8; this year they give him an athletic counterpart who has similar size (6-3, 208), and is 1/100th of a second faster than London in the 40-yard dash.

R1.09: EDGE Tyree Wilson (CHI)

There were whispers that the Bears might have preferred Wilson to Anderson had they stayed at #1. Imagine their excitement when Wilson is waiting for them at #9.

Is it too early to give Ryan Poles an extension?

TRADE!

The Texans have their eye on a potential game-changer and are worried that the Seahawks might take him at #11 so they offer up some Day Three capital and make sure they land their man.

Houston gets #10

Philadelphia gets #12, #104 (R4), and #188 (R6)

R1.10: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (HST)

Having traded WR Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys in mid-March for a 2023 R5 and a 2024 R6, the Texans needed a replacement and the best one in the 2023 draft class certainly fits the bill.

TRADE!

With Darth Hoodie lurking at #14, and reports indicating that Mac Jones is on the trade block, the Commanders agree to send a pair of R3s and an R5 to Seattle to jump ahead of the Evil Empire.

Washington gets #11

Seattle gets #16, #97 (R3 compensatory), #150 (R5), and a 2024 R3

R1.11: QB Will Levis (WAS)

Publicly, Washington is committed to giving Sam Howell a shot as QB1 this year, but with Levis (PFF’s #4 prospect) sliding down the board, and the price to move up not too exorbitant, the Commanders decide to give their new ownership group a quarterback controversy competition.

TRADE!

The Eagles slide down two more spots and add two more Day Three picks, knowing with almost absolute certainty that the player they’re targeting will still be there at #14.

New England gets #12

Philadelphia gets #14, #117 (R4), and #135 (R4 compensatory)

R1.12: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (NE)

For Bill Belichick, a pair of R4s is a small price to pay to leapfrog the Jets for a player with experience at both Right and Left Tackle.

TRADE!

The long-awaited Aaron Rodgers trade gets consummated when New York goes on the clock and the player the Packers want is still on the board.

New York gets Rodgers and the 15th overall selection

Green Bay gets #13, #43 (R2), and a conditional R2 in 2024 that becomes an R1 if Rodgers is on the Jets’ roster on the 5th day of the 2024 league year

R1.13: TE Michael Mayer (GB)

Whether or not you buy the premise that Green Bay “never got Aaron 1st-round weapons”, it is super amusing to see them take the best tight end in the draft the moment his departure is official.

R1.14: S Brian Branch (PHI)

The Eagles lost both of their starting safeties in free agency, and after adding three R4s and an R6 via their two earlier trades (while only moving back four spots), Howie Roseman adds the top safety in this year’s class.

R1.15: OT Darnell Wright (NYJ)

Aaron Rodgers might prefer an offensive weapon with this pick, but the Jets desperately need reinforcements on their offensive line and Tennessee‘s Wright held Will Anderson in check last season (0 sacks, only 1 pressure) so he’s the pick at #15.

R1.16: CB Christian Gonzalez (SEA)

Pete Carroll has never selected a cornerback higher than #90 overall . . . until now. With the top three corners in this year’s class all still on the board, the cornerback whisperer gives in to temptation. Gonzalez is the fastest of the three (4.38 forty, 1.54 split) and checks all the measurement boxes for a prototypical Seattle corner.

R1.17: CB Joey Porter Jr. (PIT)

Joey Porter Sr. was selected by the Steelers in the 3rd round of the 1999 NFL Draft and spent the first eight years of his career in the Steel City. His son is therefore a “legacy” and the perfect pick for Pittsburgh at #17.

TRADE!

An intradivision trade? You bet!

Minnesota gets #18

Detroit gets #23, #87 (R3), and a 2024 R5

R1.18: CB Devon Witherspoon (MIN)

The cornerback run continues. Witherspoon will slide into Patrick Peterson’s old spot after allowing a paltry 25.3 passer rating in his final season with the Fighting Illini.

R1.19: OT Anton Harrison (TB)

The Buccaneers have an opening at Left Tackle after releasing their longtime starter, Donovan Smith. Oklahoma‘s Anton Harrison only allowed 1 sack and 8 hurries on 447 pass-block snaps last season.

TRADE!

The Ravens want to leapfrog the Chargers for a wideout and Seattle is happy to oblige them . . . for the right price.

Baltimore gets #20 and #237 (R7)

Seattle gets #22, #157 (R5), and a 2024 R4

R1.20: WR Zay Flowers (BLT)

Baltimore is pulling out all the stops to convince Lamar Jackson to sign the franchise tag; will three first-round receivers - Odell Beckham Jr. (#12, 2014), Rashod Bateman (#27, 2021), and Zay Flowers (#20, 2023) be enough?

R1.21: WR Jordan Addison (LAC)

Keenan Allen is entering his age-31 season and Mike Williams is only a couple years younger, so it’s time to bring in some reinforcements, starting with a wideout who spent his 2022 college season in their backyard (<7 miles away).

TRADE!

Seattle is on the move again, sliding back six spots and adding an R3 for their trouble.

Cincinnati gets #22

Seattle gets #28, #92 (R3), and #163 (R5)

R1.22: CB Emmanuel Forbes (CIN)

The Bengals need a ball-hawking outside cornerback, and Forbes is one of the best in this draft class with 14 interceptions and another 17 pass-breakups over the past three seasons, including 6 INTs and a passer rating against of 44.7 in 2022.

R1.23: DT Calijah Kancey (DET)

There are concerns about Kancey’s size (6-1, 281), but he’s a pass-rushing monster. From 2020 to 2022, he appeared in 33 games and recorded 19 sacks, 28 hits, and 111 total pressures. Kancey had a 22.7% pass-rush win-rate in 2022 and his 92.4 pass-rush grade was the best amongst interior defenders.

R1.24: EDGE Nolan Smith (JAX)

A year after taking Georgia EDGE Travon Walker with the #1 overall pick, the Jaguars happily add his college teammate, giving them a fearsome combo on the D-line.

R1.25: LB Trenton Simpson (NYG)

The Giants signed LB Bobby Okereke to a 4-year, $40M deal in free agency but still have a need for a running mate next to him. Simpson, who ran a 4.43 forty at the Combine, fits the bill and can line up in the slot when needed, having spent extensive time in an “overhang” role in 2021.

R1.26: TE Dalton Kincaid (DAL)

Swapping one tight end named Dalton for another tight end named Dalton wasn’t the plan when the offseason started, but having lost Dalton Schultz in free agency, the Cowboys are thrilled to see Dalton Kincaid on the board at #26.

R1.27: LB Jack Campbell (BUF)

The Bills were probably wise not to match the 4-year, $72M offer that Tremaine Edwards got from the Bears, but his loss leaves a HUGE hole in the middle of their defense. Jack Campbell, who had an 87.0 run-defense grade, a 92.9 coverage grade, and a 91.9 overall grade last season, can step in as a high-floor Week 1 starter.

R1.28: EDGE Lukas Van Ness (SEA)

Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor each had 9-1/2 sacks last season, yet Seattle would be foolish to pass on Van Ness at this point in the draft. In 2022, on only 271 pass rush snaps, Van Ness had 9 sacks, and 46 total pressures. Van Ness is also one of the best EDGEs against the run in this year’s class.

R1.29: EDGE Myles Murphy (NO)

The Saints need starters at both IDL and EDGE and, as fate would have it, the Clemson duo of Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy are there for the taking. EDGE > IDL though, and with only 10 picks between this one and their next one (#40 overall), the Saints are thinking that maybe they’ll be able to land both of the Clemson defenders.

R1.30: EDGE Will McDonald IV (PHI)

Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman believes you can never have too many pass rushers, and after losing Javon Hargrave to the 49ers in free agency, Roseman uses the next-to-last pick in Round One to grab a potential successor.

R1.31: OT Broderick Jones (KC)

Jones only has one season as a full-time starter, but oh what a season it was: 0 sacks, 2 hits, and only 9 total pressures on 470 pass-block snaps. Could Jones challenge for a starting role at Right Tackle in 2023? Kansas City wouldn’t be taking him this high if they didn’t think the answer was, “Yes.”

Round One Summary

There were eight trades in the first round, including four that involved the Seahawks and two that involved the Eagles.

The positional breakdown was as follows:

6: EDGEs

5: Offensive Tackles

4: Quarterbacks, Cornerbacks, and Wide Receivers

2: Defensive Tackles, Linebackers, and Tight Ends

1: Running Backs and Safeties

ROUND TWO

When the draft started, the Seahawks had two picks in Round Two (#s 37 and 52). That is still the case.

R2.32: OT Dawand Jones (PIT)

TRADE! New Orleans gets #33; Houston gets #40, #115 (R4), and a 2024 R6.

R2.33: DT Bryan Bresee (NO)

R2.34: EDGE B.J. Ojulari (AZ)

R2.35: CB Deonte Banks (IND)

R2.36: CB Tyrique Stevenson (LAR)

TRADE! Atlanta gets #37 and #151 (R5); Seattle gets #44, #110 (R4), and #113 (R4).

R2.37: OG O’Cyrus Torrence (ATL)

R2.38: CB Cam Smith (LV)

R2.39: WR Josh Downs (CAR)

R2.40: LB Daiyan Henley (HST)

TRADE! Chicago gets #41; Tennessee gets #53, #103 (R4), and #133 (R4).

R2.41: DT Mazi Smith (CHI)

R2.42: OC Luke Wypler (NYJ)

R2.43: WR Jalin Hyatt (GB)

R2.44: LB Drew Sanders (SEA)

R2.45: S Antonio Johnson (GB)

R2.46: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore (NE)

R2.47: CB Julius Brents (WAS)

R2.48: QB Hendon Hooker (DET)

R2.49: WR A.T. Perry (PIT)

R2.50: EDGE Isaiah Foskey (TB)

R2.51: TE Luke Musgrave (MIA)

R2.52: OG Steve Avila (SEA)

R2.53: WR Cedric Tillman (TEN)

R2.54: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah (LAC)

R2.55: TE Sam LaPorta (DET)

R2.56: OG Cody Mauch (JAX)

R2.57: OC Joe Tippmann (NYG)

R2.58: RB Jahmyr Gibbs (DAL)

R2.59: DT Keeanu Benton (BUF)

R2.60: DT Siaki Ika (CIN)

R2.61: CB Kelee Ringo (CHI)

R2.62: RB Zach Charbonnet (PHI)

R2.63: WR Nathaniel Dell (KC)

Round Two Summary

There were three trades in the second round, one of which involved the Seahawks (pushing their total to five through the first two rounds).

The positional breakdown was as follows:

5: Cornerbacks and Wide Receivers

4: Defensive Tackles and EDGEs

3: Guards

2: Centers, Linebackers, Running Backs, and Tight Ends

1: Quarterbacks, Offensive Tackles, and Safeties

ROUND THREE

When the draft started, Seattle had one pick in Round Three (#83). Now, they have four: #s 72, 83, 92, and 97.

TRADE! Seattle gets #64; Chicago gets #72 and 2024 R4 from Baltimore (acquired in the trade back from #20 to #22 on Day One).

R3.64: TE Darnell Washington (SEA)

TRADE! Denver gets #65; Houston gets #67 and #195 (R6).

R3.65: CB D.J. Turner (DEN)

R3.66: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu (AZ)

R3.67: OC John Michael Schmitz (HST)

R3.68: S Jammie Robinson (DEN)

TRADE! New England gets #69; the Rams get #76, #210 (R6, compensatory), and 2024 R5.

R3.69: QB Tanner McKee (NE)

R3.70: EDGE Andre Carter II (LV)

R3.71: WR Rashee Rice (NO)

R3.72: OT Matthew Bergeron (CHI)

R3.73: CB Garrett Williams (HST)

R3.74: DT Jaquelin Roy (CLV)

R3.75: EDGE Keion White (ATL)

R3.76: DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (LAR)

R3.77: EDGE Byron Young (LAR)

R3.78: EDGE Nick Herbig (GB)

R3.79: WR Marvin Mims (IND)

R3.80: LB DeMarvion Overshown (PIT)

R3.81: EDGE Derick Hall (DET)

R3.82: S Sydney Brown (TB)

TRADE! Dallas gets #83; Seattle gets #90 and #129 (R4).

R3.83: LB Noah Sewell (DAL)

R3.84: RB Devon Achane (MIA)

R3.85: LB Henry To’o To’l (LAC)

R3.86: CB Tre’Vius Hodges Tomlinson (BLT)

R3.87: WR Jayden Reed (DET)

TRADE! San Francisco gets #88; Jacksonville gets #99, #155 (R5), and #164 (R5).

R3.88: CB Clark Phillips III (SF)

R3.89: CB Jartavius Martin (NYG)

R3.90: DT Zacch Pickens (SEA)

R3.91: WR Tyler Scott (BUF)

R3.92: WR Jonathan Mingo (SEA)

R3.93: EDGE Colby Wooden (CAR)

R3.94: WR Xavier Hutchinson (PHI)

R3.95: DT Moro Ojomo (KC)

Round Three Compensatory Selections

R3.96: CB Corey Trice (AZ)

R3.97: OC Olusegun Oluwatimi (SEA)

R3.98: S Jordan Battle (CLV)

R3.99: CB Jaylon Jones (JAX)

TRADE! Seattle gets #100; Las Vegas gets #110 and #157 (R5).

R3.100: RB Roschon Johnson (SEA)

R3.101: S J.L. Skinner (SF)

R3.102: EDGE Karl Brooks (SF)

Round Three Summary

There were six trades in the third round, three of which involved the Seahawks (bringing their 2-day total to eight).

The positional breakdown in Round Three was as follows:

8: EDGEs

7: Cornerbacks

6: Wide Receivers

4: Defensive Tackles and Safeties

3: Linebackers

2: Centers and Running Backs

1: Offensive Tackles, Quarterbacks, and Tight Ends

Draft Summary

There were a total of 17 trades across the first two days of the draft with the Seahawks involved in . . . um . . . a lot of them.

Trade breakdown:

8 trades: Seattle

Seattle 3 trades: Houston

Houston 2 trades: Chicago, New England, Philadelphia, and Tennessee

Chicago, New England, Philadelphia, and Tennessee 1 trade: Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Jacksonville, LAR, Las Vegas, Minnesota, New Orleans, NYJ, San Francisco, and Washington

Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Jacksonville, LAR, Las Vegas, Minnesota, New Orleans, NYJ, San Francisco, and Washington 0 trades: The 11 teams not listed above

Note: I “might” have a vested interest in Seattle’s draft. That said, all of the trades seemed “reasonable” to me from the perspective of both teams involved.

Here are the total number of players taken at each position (so far):

Centers: 4

Cornerbacks: 16

Defensive Tackles: 10

EDGEs: 18

Guards: 3

Linebackers: 7

Offensive Tackles: 7

Quarterbacks: 6

Running Backs: 5

Safeties: 6

Tight Ends: 5

Wide Receivers: 15

__________

Seattle’s draft class (through Day Two)

R1.16: CB Christian Gonzalez

R1.28: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

R2.44: LB Drew Sanders

R2.52: OG Steve Avila

R3.64: TE Darnell Washington

R3.90: DT Zacch Pickens

R3.92: WR Jonathan Mingo

R3.97: OC Olusegun Oluwatimi

R3.100: RB Roschon Johnson

Day 3 picks:

Round 4: #123 and #129

Round 5: #151 and #154

Round 6: #198

Round 7: N/A

Future picks acquired through Day 2:

2024 R1 (Tennessee)

2024 R3 (Washington)

Bonus Coverage

Here is each team’s draft class through the end of Day Two (excluding Seattle’s which is above the double line).

Arizona

R1.03: DT Jalen Carter

R2.34: EDGE B.J. Ojulari

R3.66: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

R3.96: CB Corey Trice

Day 3: x4

Atlanta

R1.08: WR Quentin Johnston

R2.37: OG O’Cyrus Torrence

R3.75: EDGE Keion White

Day 3: x4

Baltimore

R1.20: WR Zay Flowers

R3.86: CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Day 3: x3

Buffalo

R1.27: LB Jack Campbell

R2.59: DT keeanu Benton

R3.91: WR Tyler Scott

Day 3: x3

Carolina

R1.01: QB Anthony Richardson

R2.39: WR Josh Downs

R3.93: EDGE Colby Woodburn

Day 3: x3

Chicago

R1.09: EDGE Tyree Wilson

R2.41: DT Mazi Smith

R2.61: CB Kelee Ringo

R3.72: OT Matthew Bergeron

Day 3: x4

Cincinnati

R1.22: CB Emmanuel Forbes

R2.60: DT Siaki Ika

Day 3: x4

Cleveland

R3.74: DT Jaquelin Roy

R3.98: S Jordan Battle

Day 3: x6

Dallas

R1.26: TE Dalton Kincaid

R2.58: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

R3.83: LB Noah Sewell

Day 3: x3

Denver

R3.65: CB D.J. Turner

R3.68: S Jammie Robinson

Day 3: x2

Detroit

R1.06: RB Bijan Robinson

R1.23: DT Calijah Kancey

R2.48: QB Hendon Hooker

R2.55: TE Sam LaPorta

R3.81: EDGE Derick Hall

R3.87: WR Jayden Reed

Day 3: x4

Green Bay

R1.13: TE Michael Mayer

R2.43: WR Jalin Hyatt

R2.45: S Antonio Johnson

R3.78: EDGE Nick Herbig

Day 3: x7

Houston

R1.02: EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

R1.10: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

R2.40: LB Daiyan Henley

R3.67: OC John Michael Schmitz

R3.73: CB Garrett Williams

Day 3: x7

Indianapolis

R1.04: QB C.J. Stroud

R2.35: CB Deonte Banks

R3.79: WR Marvin Mims

Day 3: x6

Jacksonville

R1. 24: EDGE Nolan Smith

R2.56: OG Cody Mauch

R3.99: CB Jaylon Jones

Day 3: x8

Kansas City

R1.31: OT Broderick Jones

R2.63: WR Nathaniel Dell

R3.95: DT Moro Ojomo

Day 3: x7

Las Vegas

R1.07: OT Peter Skoronski

R2.38: CB Cam Smith

Re.70: EDGE Andre Carter II

Day 3: x10

L.A. Chargers

R1.21: WR Jordan Addison

R2.54: EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

R3.85: LB Henry To’o To’o

Day 3: x4

L.A. Rams

R2.36: CB Tyrique Stevenson

R3.76: DT Gervon Dexter Sr.

R3.77: EDGE Byron Young

Day 3: x9

Miami

R2.51: TE Luke Musgrave

R3.84: RB Devon Achane

Day 3: x2

Minnesota

R1.18: CB Devon Witherspoon

Day 3: x3

New England

R1.12: OT Paris Johnson Jr.

R2.46: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

R3.69: QB Tanner McKee

Day 3: x4

New Orleans

R1.29: EDGE Myles Murphy

R2.33: DT Bryan Bresee

R3.71: WR Rashee Rice

Day 3: x4

N.Y. Giants

R1.25: LB Trenton Simpson

R2.57: OC Joe Tippmann

R3.89: CB Jartavius Martin

Day 3: x7

N.Y. Jets

R1.15: OT Darnell Wright

R2.42: OC Luke Wypler

Day 3: x3

Philadelphia

R1.14: S Brian Branch

R1.30: EDGE Will McDonald IV

R2.62; RB Zach Charbonnet

R3.94: WR Xavier Hutchinson

Day 3: x6

Pittsburgh

R1.17: CB Joey Porter Jr.

R2.32: OT Dawand Jones

R2.49: WR A.T. Perry

R3.80: LB DeMarvion Overshown

Day 3: x3

San Francisco

R3.88: CB Clark Phillips III

R3.101: S J.L. Skinner

R3.102: EDGE Karl Brooks

Day 3: x7

Seattle

See final section in article, above.

Tampa Bay

R1.19: OT Anton Harrison

R2.50: EDGE Isaiah Foskey

R3.82: S Sydney Brown

Day 3: x6

Tennessee

R1.05: QB Bryce Young

R2.53: WR Cedric Tillman

Day 3: x5

Washington