Seahawks sign trio of defensive players

It’s been quite an offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, with notable turnover on defense. In particular, the defensive front has been nearly completely turned over, with Cody Barton, Bruce Irvin, Al Woods, Poona Ford, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier and Tanner Muse all either having left in free agency or remaining unsigned. In their places are Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Devin Bush and Bobby Wagner, all signed as free agents so far this spring.

Now, with the Seahawks reporting for Phase I of the offseason workout program Monday, the team has signed a trio of defensive players whose return had long been anticipated.

#Seahawks signed exclusive rights free agents Myles Adams, Michael Jackson and Jon Rhattigan — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 17, 2023

Mike Jackson, Myles Adams and Jon Rhattigan were all exclusive rights free agents tendered by Seattle, and now those three have signed their tenders and the contracts officially forwarded along to the league office for processing. In recent seasons it has become the norm for Seattle to refrain from officially signing tendered exclusive rights free agents and restricted free agents until the offseason program has started in April.

And now that the offseason program is officially underway, these three are officially under contract for the 2023 season.