Pre-Snap Reads 4/17: ‘Many team officials’ around the NFL expect Seahawks to draft Jalen Carter

How we looking? 10 days until the draft and we still don’t really know what anyone is gonna actually do. More rumors, analysis, and general forecasting abound in the spaces below. Please, add your thoughts, opinions, and musings in the comment section. hank you for being here with us at Field Gulls. Your presence is always appreciated.

#np Os Mutantes by Os Mutantes

Seattle Seahawks News

Seahawks Mock Draft: 2 top-20 scenarios with trades - Seaside Joe

How Seattle's first pick impacts their second pick: 4/16/2023

The Seahawks should draft Jalen Carter, if available - Seahawks Wire

If the Seattle decides the juice isn't worth the squeeze, I will understand. But man, what a drink it could be if they pick him.

Analysis: Seahawks set at tight end, but NFL draft could help future - The Seattle Times

As the 2023 NFL draft nears, tight end might seem like the least of the Seahawks' concerns. Seattle returns all four tight ends who saw action last year, and does so at a combined salary of just over $18 million, which ranks as the fifth highest for that position among all NFL teams, according to OvertheCap.com. While Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry are under contract for 2023, only Dissly is under contract for 2024.

Michael Lombardi makes some interesting predictions « Seahawks Draft Blog

Michael Lombardi had some interesting things to say on VSiN this weekend. I’d recommend watching the whole video, which starts with a Rich Gannon interview. Eventually, Lombardi shares his betting advice (and therefore, his prediction) for the top picks.

'Sitting Behind Russell Wilson Motivated Him': Seattle Seahawks D.K Metcalf Details Geno Smith's Rise to Starting QB - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had to bide his time to become the team's starting signal-caller. But we know the story by now. When his opportunity came, he didn't waste it.

Seattle Seahawks Have a 'Highly Likely' Draft Outcome at No. 5 Pick, Says Insider - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Pinpointing the route the Seattle Seahawks will take with the No. 5 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has proven to be a head-spinning task.

FMIA: Snyder’s Long Goodbye, and the First-Round Case for Bijan Robinson - Peter King

An increasing number of people around the league think Jalen Carter has done enough in his visits to not sink like a stone on draft night.

NFC West News

49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Says He's "Not Really Sure" if He Will Play in 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reveals he might not play in 2023 following surgery to repair his UCL.

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Refutes Report on Contract Demands - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins himself took to Twitter to refute a report circulating that suggested he wanted a raise.

Budda Baker is the Face and Top Dawg of the Arizona Cardinals - Revenge of the Birds

Throughout Steve Keim’s 10 year tenure as the Cardinals’ GM, by far the best trade he ever made during a draft weekend was trading up for University of Washington 2016 consensus All-American safety...

7-round mock draft: Rams go deep in the heart of Georgia in offense-heavy class - Turf Show Times

Should Les Snead make these picks?

Los Angeles Rams Les Snead Ranks Where in NFL GM Power Rankings? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

How does the national media look at Les Snead's role in the downfall of the Los Angeles Rams' past season?

Around The NFL

Ravens set for pre-draft meeting with notable WR - Larry Brown Sports

The Baltimore Ravens have a pre-draft meeting set up with a highly-rated wide receiver, potentially setting up more help for Lamar Jackson.

2023 NFL Draft: Which teams need the WR help? - Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional draft series with the exciting wide receiver position.

FMIA: Snyder's Long Goodbye, and the First-Round Case for Bijan Robinson - ProFootballTalk

Peter King reports on Dan Snyder and the potential Commanders sale, plus everything he is hearing around the NFL the week before the draft.

2023 NFL draft risers: Seven prospects who improved stock - ESPN.com

Luke Musgrave, Darnell Wright and Stetson Bennett are among the 2023 NFL draft prospects whose stock has risen most over the past year.

2023 NFL draft - Should Panthers take Stroud or Young at No. 1? - ESPN.com

Who has the bigger arm? Who processes better? Does height matter? Experts and those who coached Young and Stroud give their answers.

Jahmyr Gibbs or bust for the Dolphins in the draft? Not quite - Miami Dolphins Blog - ESPN

It's a deep draft for running backs, and the Dolphins could use help after ranking 25th in yards last season, but it's not a position of urgency.

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown heading into 2023 season: 'I want to go to the playoffs bad' - NFL.com

After a strong ending to the 2022 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown says he wants to "go to the playoff bad."

NFL Seven-Round 2023 Mock Draft: Nine QBs go after Round 1; Rams, Falcons, Lions among teams to get passers - CBSSports.com

In all, 13 QBs, 30 WRs, 29 CBs and 34 pass rushers account for 41 percent of players selected

Bengals’ running back future: Drafting to fit Cincinnati’s offensive evolution - The Athletic

Samaje Perine is gone and Joe Mixon might follow, so the Bengals have essentially a blank slate to fill specific needs at the position.

2023 NFL Draft: Jim Irsay breaks down what Colts could do with No. 4 pick, says 'all options are on the table' - CBSSports.com

The Colts owner is 'very excited' about his team's options