Seahawks waive five as offseason program begins

The heart of free agency has long since passed, and the 2023 NFL Draft is barely a week and a half away, leaving fans dreaming of the talent and upside that is likely to be added. Thus, the official start of the offseason program for most of the league Monday has barely registered a blip on the radar of many fans. However, the Seattle Seahawks made waves Monday with the announcement that they were moving on from five players.

The @Seahawks made five roster transactions this morning. https://t.co/oSzoJ9N11u — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) April 17, 2023

The five players waived by the Seahawks Monday are:

Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt

Cornerback Chris Steele

Running back Darwin Thompson

Wide receiver Connor Wedington

Wide receiver Easop Winston

All five of the released players had signed future contracts following the 2022 season, but will now await learning their fate as their names go on the waiver wire.

For those wondering about the salary cap impact of these transactions, the team should have an additional $310,000 once these moves are processed. This additional space comes from waiving Winston ($120,000) and Thompson ($190,000), while the other three did not carry a cap hit in the top 51, meaning there is no impact on the salary cap as a result of their removal from the roster.