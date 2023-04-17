Seahawks announce jersey numbers for free agent additions

Monday was a busy day for the Seattle Seahawks, as the team waived five members of the roster ahead of the start of Phase I of the offseason program. In addition the team also formally signed the contracts of three exclusive rights free agents and sent the signings to the league office for processing.

However, that was not all that the team accomplished Monday, with the most important news for many fans likely coming in the form of the press release late in the afternoon in which they announced the jersey numbers for the recent free agent signings.

Numbered and ready to be difference makers. pic.twitter.com/aueDfw3uRA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 17, 2023

The numbers each of the new players will wear is as follows:

Linebacker Bobby Wagner: 54

Linebacker Devin Bush: 11

Defensive end Jarran Reed: 90

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones: 55

Safety Julian Love: 20

Center Evan Brown 63

In addition, the Seahawks announced that a pair of returning players are set to change their numbers, with Cody Thompson now set to wear 13 and linebacker Chris Garrett changing to 48.