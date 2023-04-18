Our Seattle Seahawks have routinely traded back in the draft aiming to build priceless depth and to take chances on finding diamonds in the rough. Making the playoffs basically every year in the Carroll/Schneider era will give you a lot of late round picks that are not necessarily positioned amongst the most blue of the blue-chip(y) prospects, so trading down is rather prudent. This year, as in the last two drafts, the Schnarroll’s must be crafty and wise. And if their draft from last year is any indication, this team may win a playoff game or two, maybe even the NFC West? Let us know how far back you want the ‘Hawks to trade, for whom and for what purpose. Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Texans: Want to trade down with Seahawks? - Seaside Joe

Would Seahawks make historic move for QB? Shore Things 4/17/2023

Analysis: How Seahawks can add needed depth to offensive line in NFL draft - The Seattle Times

Here's how coach Pete Carroll put it a few weeks ago at the NFL league meetings. “The position of the offensive line I think is very secure right now,” Carroll said. With the draft now a week and a half away, Seattle has a pretty clear top of its depth chart — left tackle Charles Cross, left guard Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown, right guard Phil Haynes and right tackle Abraham Lucas.

We need to listen to Adam Schefter « Seahawks Draft Blog

Recently I said when someone like Chris Mortensen declares, emphatically, that ‘Bryce Young will be the #1 pick’ you have to pay attention. There was no hedging. As we sit here today, Young is now the established and fully expected pick for Carolina — despite weeks of debate about a Young vs C.J. Stroud option.

Bump: One position Seattle Seahawks still need to improve going into draft - Seattle Sports

"I still look at that offensive line and say you still need one or two guys right there," Michael Bumpus said about the Seattle Seahawks.

Seahawks’ pre-draft RB outlook: They should take a starting-caliber back, but when? - The Athletic

Drafting Bijan Robinson — or Jahmyr Gibbs — in Round 1 would be a luxury Seattle arguably can’t afford based on the state of the roster.

Seattle Seahawks Waive 5 Players to Start Offseason Program - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Doing some mid-April house cleaning before workouts get underway, the Seattle Seahawks cut five former practice squad players, creating further depth issues at running back and defensive tackle before the upcoming NFL draft.

NFC West News

Panic or Patience: 49ers QB Brock Purdy says he isn’t sure if he’ll play in 2023 - Niners Nation

Purdy was recently interviewed by Yahoo Sports and provided an update on his recovery timeline.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Capsule: Tight Ends - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which tight end the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to select in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Will Arizona Cardinals Try and Keep Budda Baker? - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Budda Baker wants out from the Arizona Cardinals, will the team try to keep him around?

Terry McDonough predicts Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill's tenure will soon end - ProFootballTalk

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough isn’t afraid to fight owner Michael Bidwill. And McDonough isn’t backing down in response to the aggressive defense the team has presented on its own behalf.

“Bidwill’s Heinous Treatment of Steve Wilks...” - Revenge of the Birds

Since the day Steve Wilks was fired and shamefully scapegoated by Michael Bidwill for the Cardinals’ 3-13 debacle of a season in 2018, I and a few perspicacious others have been trying to point out...

Rams’ Matthew Stafford extension shows ugly side of QB investments - Turf Show Times

Performance-wise, Stafford hasn’t lived up to his deal

Late Round Steal? Why The Rams Should Draft This Running Back - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Syracuse's running back Sean Tucker was one of college football's most elite running backs last season as he rushed for 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns. Should the Los Angeles Rams give him a look in the 2023 NFL draft?

Around The NFL

How Lamar Jackson contract offer compares to Jalen Hurts' extension - Larry Brown Sports

A look at how the Lamar Jackson contract offer compares to the contract extension signed by Jalen Hurts with the Eagles.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Highlights Deep Class of WRs | Football Outsiders

The Ohio State star joins Jordan Addison and Josh Downs as some of the top names in the draft.

2023 NFL mock draft 7.0: There's a new No. 1 overall pick, and one team makes a gutsy play for Will Levis - Yahoo Sports

In Charles McDonald’s penultimate 2023 NFL mock draft, quarterbacks go with the first four overall picks and Will Anderson Jr. becomes the steal of the first round.

Winners and losers from Jalen Hurts’ Eagles extension: What it means for Lamar Jackson - Yahoo Sports

Jalen Hurts' massive new deal with the Eagles could affect contract talks for fellow QBs Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and, most notably, Lamar Jackson.

Washington Commanders sale - What are top priorities for new owners? - ESPN.com

There is an agreement in place for the Commanders to be sold for $6.05 billion, according to sources. But the new owners will have a lot of work to do.

Jalen Hurts' record $255M extension: Numbers to know - ESPN.com

The Eagles saved themselves some money by getting Hurts' deal done early and can still bank on A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert and Devonta Smith to round out the offense.

The First Read: Five major takeaways from Jalen Hurts' mega-extension - ESPN.com

The Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed to a five-year, $255 million extension on Monday, making him the highest-paid player annually in NFL history. Jeffri Chadiha identifies five major takeaways from Hurts' megadeal in this edition of The First Read.

2023 NFL Draft: RB Bijan Robinson, QB Bryce Young headline Next Gen Stats' six can't-miss prospects - NFL.com

Envision an NFL draft strategy that synergizes the expert judgment of experienced talent evaluators with the precision of cutting-edge data analytics.

What Jalen Hurts' record-setting extension means for Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert - CBSSports.com

Hurts' deal will surely have ripple effects