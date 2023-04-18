PFF identifies Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington as ‘Day 3 fit’ for the Seahawks

A few days ago, Pro Football Focus identified Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents as a “Day 2 fit” for the Seattle Seahawks.

Now, unsurprisingly, they’ve identified a ‘Day 3 fit’ for each NFL team.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the fit they selected is Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington.

Admittedly, Parker is my second-favorite Washington in the 2023 draft class, and there are a lot worse things John and Pete could do with a Day 3 pick.

But . . .

Personally, I’m not sure Parker Washington is the Penn State wide receiver that I would take on Day Three.

Whether fair or not, the fact that Washington didn’t do any testing at the NFL Combine and then only did the bench press (16 reps) at Penn State’s Pro Day works against him.

Granted, it makes sense that Washington skipped the testing since he is still recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered in a mid-November practice while preparing for a game at Rutgers. The injury cost him the balance of the 2022 season.

That said, Washington could have (and arguably should have) returned to Penn State for his senior season rather than opting to go through the pre-draft process knowing that he probably wouldn’t be able to test or workout for teams until after the draft.

Note: Doctors told Parker Washington in late-November that the recovery would take four to five months.

Personally, I don’t feel like Washington had put enough on tape up to that point to make declaring for the draft the “right” call.

Maybe that’s just me.

To be clear, I’m not saying that I think Penn State’s “other” wideout is better than Parker Washington; I’m simply saying that given where each is likely to be selected, and given what we know about each wideout at this point . . .

I’m not sure I’d take Washington.

__________

Stats & more

Parker Washington’s stat line(s) at Penn State aren’t bad.

2020: 9 games, 36 receptions, 489 yards (13.6 average), 6 TDs

9 games, 36 receptions, 489 yards (13.6 average), 6 TDs 2021: 13 games, 64 receptions, 820 yards (12.8 average), 4 TDs

13 games, 64 receptions, 820 yards (12.8 average), 4 TDs 2022: 10 games, 46 receptions, 611 yards (13.3 average), 2 TDs

10 games, 46 receptions, 611 yards (13.3 average), 2 TDs Career: 32 games, 146 receptions, 1,920 yards (13.2 average), 12 TDs

The problem is that they aren’t all that great either.

Especially when you consider the competition he has from another Penn State receiver . . .

Mitchell Tinsley

Career stat line: 3 years, 39 games, 181 receptions, 2,356 yards (13.0 average), 23 TDs

Tinsley’s first two seasons were spent with the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers:

2020: 12 games, 43 receptions, 377 yards (8.8 average), 4 TDs

12 games, 43 receptions, 377 yards (8.8 average), 4 TDs 2021: 14 games, 87 receptions, 1,402 yards (16.1 average), 14 TDs

His final college season was at Penn State:

2022: 13 games, 51 receptions, 577 yards (11.3 average) 5 TDs

__________

Head-to-head measurables

As noted above, Washington doesn’t have any test results (except the bench press), but we do have test results for Tinsley, and we have measurements for both of them.

Age: Washington = 21 (3/21/02) | Tinsley = 24 on September 15th

Height: Washington = 5-foot-10 | Tinsley = 6-foot-0

Weight: Washington = 202 pounds | Tinsley = 199 pounds

Arm length: Washington = 29 inches | Tinsley = 32-3/8 inches

Wingspan: Washington = N/A | Tinsley = 75-5/8 inches

Hand size: Washington = 10-1/8 inches | Tinsley = 10 inches

__________

Testing (Tinsley only)

40-yard dash: 40.60 seconds

10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

Short shuttle: 4.21 seconds

Three cone: 6.7 seconds

Vertical leap: 35-1/2 inches

Long jump: 10 feet 0 inches

Bench press: 14 reps

__________

Highlights

Parker Washington 2022 highlights:

Mitchell Tinsley 2022 highlights:

__________

Projections

According to the PFN 2023 Consensus Big Board, Parker Washington is the 123rd-best prospect in this year’s class, and Mitchell Tinsley is the 200th-best.

Washington is WR18 while Tinsley is WR30.

And yet . . .

Even though PFN says, “Washington is one of the most unique WR prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. On my board, he grades just inside the top 100. Likewise, the 21-year-old rookie should receive mid-to-late Day 2 consideration from NFL clubs.”

. . . I’m not sure I buy it.

Nor am I sure that I’d be happier taking Washington in the 60-80 range than I would taking Tinsley in the 180+ range.

Honestly, I might pass on both of them, but if I were picking one, it would be Tinsley near the end of Day Three rather than Washington early on Day Three.

Go Hawks!