Report: Rams trading Allen Robinson to Steelers as clearance sale continues

The Los Angeles Rams’ offseason offload is not stopping anytime soon, and this latest one will see wide receiver Allen Robinson head to the other side of the country.

As long as he passes his physical, the veteran wide receiver is going to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a Day 3 pick.

The #Steelers are working to finalize a trade to acquire veteran WR Allen Robinson from the #Rams and have been granted permission to give him a physical, per sources.



If the Steelers are comfortable with the physical, Robinson is expected to land in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/AIm6BMox7l — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 18, 2023

Robinson was owed $15 million in guaranteed salary this season, and you might have heard that the Rams are a bit short on cash at the moment. In just ten games played, Robinson had 33 catches for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns in year one of a 3-year, $46.5 million contract. He was supposed to be the replacement of sorts for Robert Woods and I suppose Odell Beckham, and he was both ineffective and injured. Not too long ago he had a combined 200 receptions for just under 2,400 yards from 2019 to 2020 as a member of the Chicago Bears.

The Rams offseason has been just story after story of players getting traded or released. Gone from the 2022 squad are Jalen Ramsey (traded to the Miami Dolphins), Leonard Floyd (free agent), Troy Hill (free agent), A’Shawn Robinson (free agent), Taylor Rapp (signed with Buffao Bills), Greg Gaines (signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Riley Dixon (signed with Denver Broncos), Matt Gay (signed with Indianapolis Colts), and Bobby Wagner (back with the Seattle Seahawks).

They still have Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, so it’s not like the cupboard is completely bare! It’s just mostly bare.

Update: Hahahahahahahahahahahaha.