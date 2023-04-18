Report: Seahawks meet with LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari

I don’t know if you’re aware of this, but the Seattle Seahawks need to stock up on the defensive line and improve their pass rush. One of the potential solutions met with the Seahawks on Tuesday: LSU’s B.J. Ojulari.

The 6’2 248-pound Ojulari was All-SEC First-Team in 2022 and played all three seasons of his collegiate career with the LSU Tigers. He recorded 16.5 sacks over 31 games, as well as 25.5 tackles for loss, a couple of forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries. As an aside, his older brother is current New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Here’s a blurb from SB Nation’s scouting report on Ojulari:

BJ Ojulari is a high-upside pass rushing prospect with the ability to make an immediate NFL impact. He’s got some issues to clean up in the run game, but nothing that gives me significant concern. Player’s with Ojulari’s pass rush talent would frequently be taken in the late first-round range, but this year’s extremely deep group of edge rushers could see him pushed into the first half of the second round. At that price tag, NFL teams should be very excited to add a prospect of BJ Ojulari’s caliber. As an early-career pass rush specialist who offers coverage versatility and potential three-down ability in time, Ojulari could wind up being a second-round steal.

Chances are we’ll see Ojulari selected in the second-round range, but by the Seahawks? Well that obviously remains to be seen.