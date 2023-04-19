Former Seahawks FB Derrick Coleman joining Packers staff

Another Seattle Seahawks just landed a job elsewhere. This time, it is former fullback and special teamer Derrick Coleman, who is joining the Green Bay Packers staff as the assistant to player engagement, the Packers announced Tuesday.

#Packers hire Derrick Coleman as an assistant to player engagement https://t.co/tDOFpROPZz — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 18, 2023

Coleman entered the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2012, but was waived during training camp. He then signed with the Seahawks near the end of that season, though did not see the field that year. He joined the team when veteran fullback Michael Robinson was on the roster and saw action primarily on special teams but also started 7 games between 2013 and 2015. While he didn’t log any offensive snaps during the playoff run leading up to the Super Bowl, he did play a handful of special teams snaps during the postseason, including in the 43-8 stomping of the Denver Broncos. Many fans may remember the fact that Coleman has been deaf since childhood, making his professional career even more impressive. Below is the statement from the Green Bay Packers official team website.

Coleman originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012 as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA, but was released after training camp. Later that season, he was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad and went on to play for the Seahawks from 2013-15. Coleman finished his playing career with the Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018). He played in 63 games with 18 starts in five seasons, recording 14 rushing attempts for 46 yards (3.3 avg.) and 15 receptions for 128 yards (8.5 avg.) and two touchdowns. Coleman served as a lead blocker for three 2,000-yard rushing teams and two individual 1,000-yard rushing seasons (RB Marshawn Lynch in 2013-14). He helped the Seahawks rank No. 1 in the NFL in rushing (150.4 ypg) from 2013-15. Coleman, who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school and became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player.

Coleman may not have received the fanfare of some of the other players who were on the Super Bowl squad, but he had an impressive career nonetheless. In Green Bay he will be working under former NFL Center Grey Ruegamer, who is currently the director of player engagement for the Packers. Ruegamer also briefly landed on the offseason roster of the Seahawks near the end of his playing career, but was cut shortly after signing during the 2009 offseason.