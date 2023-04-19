Wednesday is the final day for NFL teams to officially meet with draft prospects

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a little more than a week away, which of course means the pre-draft news cycle is coming to a close. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Wednesday is the final day that teams area allowed to meet with prospects at club facilities.

Today is the deadline for NFL teams to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with draft-eligible players at club facilities.



Visit season is almost over. Eight days to the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 19, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have met with some big names so far, including Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, as well as a trio of top defenders from the Georgia Bulldogs — Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith, and Jalen Carter. Most recently, the team met with LSU Edge B.J. Ojulari. In addition to these guys, the Hawks have also met with some other exciting prospects who are expected to be available after Day One, including hard-hitting Boise State safety JL Skinner and Kansas State corner Julius Brents.

With official team visits wrapping up after Wednesday, the only things standing between us and next Thursday are Pete Carroll’s patented pre-draft clues. A complete list of the organization’s meetings — including Top 30 visits — can be found on the Field Gulls pre-draft visits tracker.