 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday is the final day for NFL teams to officially meet with draft prospects

NFL pre-draft visits are wrapping up!

By DianeTaylor
@SeaDeeTaylor
/ new
2022 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft is just a little more than a week away, which of course means the pre-draft news cycle is coming to a close. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Wednesday is the final day that teams area allowed to meet with prospects at club facilities.

The Seattle Seahawks have met with some big names so far, including Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley, as well as a trio of top defenders from the Georgia Bulldogs — Kelee Ringo, Nolan Smith, and Jalen Carter. Most recently, the team met with LSU Edge B.J. Ojulari. In addition to these guys, the Hawks have also met with some other exciting prospects who are expected to be available after Day One, including hard-hitting Boise State safety JL Skinner and Kansas State corner Julius Brents.

With official team visits wrapping up after Wednesday, the only things standing between us and next Thursday are Pete Carroll’s patented pre-draft clues. A complete list of the organization’s meetings — including Top 30 visits — can be found on the Field Gulls pre-draft visits tracker.

In This Stream

Seattle Seahawks 2023 offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, coaching changes, news, more

View all 89 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...