Report: Seahawks bringing in Will Anderson Jr on final day of top-30 visits

The Seattle Seahawks are widely expected to beef up their pass rush in this year’s NFL Draft, and on the final day of official pre-draft visits, they’re bringing in a player who’s widely considered the top EDGE of the class.

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr will be meeting with the Seahawks on Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. is visiting the #Seahawks today, per source.



Anderson is one of the best and cleanest prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Seattle owns the No. 5 overall pick and brought in Anderson on the final day for visits. pic.twitter.com/K3RmjjOj1y — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 19, 2023

Anderson had an astounding 17.5 sacks and 31 tackles for loss in 2021, and followed that up with 10 sacks and 17 TFLs last season. He’s the two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time Unanimous All-American selection, and in 2022 he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as college football’s best defensive player. There are a bunch of other accolades he’s received but you’ve probably got the idea of Anderson being a legit talent.

The Seahawks have the fifth overall pick, and barring some total surprise, it is a near certainty that at least one of Anderson or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will be available by the time Seattle is on the clock. Seattle’s got more depth on the edges than along the interior, but Anderson’s ceiling figures to be higher than either Uchenna Nwosu or Darrell Taylor, and I don’t think the Seahawks are necessarily content to just hope their current players will develop into future stars.

Can we hurry up and get to April 27, already?!