Report: Seahawks brought Illinois star Devon Witherspoon in for a Top-30 visit last week

We all know the history of John Schneider and Pete Carroll when it comes to drafting cornerbacks: To this day, Shaquill Griffin remains the only one that they’ve selected on the first two days of the NFL Draft, and they didn’t select Griffin until pick #90 in 2017.

Last week, it was reported that the Seahawks’ streak of not drafting Round 1 cornerbacks could end this year.

On Monday, as part of a story about ‘All Options (Being) Open for GM John Schneider (at #5), Corbin Smith reported that the Seahawks had brought in Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon for an official Top-30 visit.

Smith’s ‘Seahawks NFL Draft Top 30 Visits Tracker’ states that the visit was last Friday (4/14), and says:

As indicated on his Instagram account, Witherspoon flew out to Seattle on Friday for a top-30 visit, creating even further speculation about the team’s interest in the All-American cornerback. Though he lacks prototypical size that the Seahawks have preferred at outside cornerback with sub-32 inch arms and a 180-pound frame, he plays physical, aggressive football in coverage and as a run defender, frequently blowing up ball carriers on run plays and screens. He also had plus route recognition and ball skills, which led to three picks and double digit pass breakups while yielding a dismal 35.5 percent completion rate against him. Even with Tariq Woolen starring on the right side, Seattle looks to be enamored by Witherspoon and he should be viewed as a legitimate candidate to pick as early as fifth overall.

Does this mean that the Seahawks are going to break precedent and draft a cornerback at No. 5 overall? Or perhaps a few picks later if they trade back from No. 5?

Not necessarily.

Seattle has also had Top-30 visits with Georgia DT Jalen Carter and Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr, both of whom would seem to be stronger candidates for the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Seahawks have also been linked to Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, whom they may have met with as many as three times (once at the NFL Combine, once at his Pro Day, and another time since then).

What will the Seahawks do with the highest pick that John and Pete have ever had?

We’ll all find out soon.

Go Hawks!