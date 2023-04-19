Report: Seahawks had a Top-30 visit with Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Today is the last day that teams can have Top-30 visits with prospects from the 2023 NFL Draft class and, in addition to the slew of last-minute visits, we’re also getting reports about players that have previously had Top-30 visits with teams.

One such report comes from Tony Pauline who reported today that the Seahawks had a Top-30 visit with Iowa State OLB / EDGE Will McDonald IV.

Official 30 visit list for McDonald- Packers, Bears, Cowboys, Bucs, Eagles, Bills, Vikings, Giants, Cards, Seahawks, Chiefs. Had to turn down half dozen visits due to time retraints https://t.co/REsZutIDHk — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 19, 2023

While it’s unclear when the Seahawks met with McDonald, it’s still an interesting report - especially when viewed within the context of other pass rushers the Seahawks have reportedly met with, including:

PFN’s scouting report has this to say about McDonald:

Overall: McDonald is an outstanding athlete who caused a lot of disruption over the past three seasons for the Cyclones’ defense. He possesses the size and explosion to be used as an edge rusher in a 3-4 alignment, but, at the same time, McDonald has enough athleticism to play in space. McDonald comes with great upside, but he’ll need proper coaching and development to fully complete his game.

McDonald is a prospect that a lot of 12s have commented about (in a positive way) and while Seattle currently has three EDGEs with starting experience (Uchenna Nwosu, Darrell Taylor, and Boye Mafe), plus a pair of EDGEs coming off of ‘lost’ seasons (Alton Robinson and Tyreke Smith), the fact that Seattle has used at least six of their Top-30 visits on EDGEs makes it clear that John Schneider and Pete Carroll are looking for upgrades and/or reinforcements at the position.

