Which former Seahawks player would you want on the 2023 roster?

It’s Sunday and we’re in that little lull of the offseason where the exciting parts of free agency have wrapped up, and the NFL Draft is still four weeks away. So with that in mind, how about a fun discussion post? We’ll do a few of these and they’ll range from “what-if?” to “let’s remember some guys” and anything else we can think of.

This week’s discussion: If you could choose one former Seattle Seahawks player to be on today’s roster, which one would it be and why?

We’ve done some variations of these before but usually we limited it to the 2005 and 2013 squads. This one spans the entire history of the Seahawks franchise.

A couple of stipulations and clarifications here:

Obviously we are assuming that ex-Seahawks player is in the prime of his career. If you pick Lofa Tatupu we’re going off of 2005-2007 Tatupu and not the 2010 version.

You can also pick someone who didn’t spend the majority of their career with the Seahawks but still had some quality seasons like Julian Peterson.

Lastly, the former player does not have to be retired. So if you think the Seahawks are instant Super Bowl contenders by swapping out Geno Smith for Russell Wilson, go right ahead and pick him.

One player and only one player. Not “one on offense and one on defense” as a workaround. One choice, regardless of position. Make the most of it!

Walter Jones is the main image of this photo and peak Walt may be the answer for many of you, with all due respect to our rising star Charles Cross. This is actually harder than I thought when scanning the current Seahawks roster.

I’m going to go before my time and take the late, great, Cortez Kennedy. Funnily enough it was Kennedy who made Seattle stop its 3-4 defense when he was drafted, and at the moment the Seahawks operate primarily out of 3-4 looks but that doesn’t mean they are inflexible on that front. Kennedy’s dominance as a pass rusher and run defender carved out a Hall of Fame career as one of the great defensive tackles of all-time. He won Defensive Player of the Year on that dreaded 2-14 roster, which is astonishing for any player to win an award on a team that bad.

Seattle needs to improve in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but especially on the defense. Kennedy was the type of complete player who would’ve thrived in any era of the NFL, and prime ‘Tez would do wonders on this Seahawks defense and also help the edge rushers out.

Alright, now it’s your turn! Plenty of Seahawks legends to choose from, but you only get one choice.

