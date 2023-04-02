On today’s episode of Pre-Snap Reads: Mock drafts, mock drafts, Seattle Seahawks depth chart analysis, and (cough) more mock drafts. Are we there yet? Thank you for being here, now.

Seahawks News

2023 NFL Draft: The 40 players in EVERY first round mock - Seaside Joe

Get to know the names that will--and eventually won't--get drafted by the Seahawks and in the first round: Seaside Joe 1491

Huard: Standout USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu fits Seahawks' scheme - Seattle Sports

In his latest draft profile, Brock Huard dives into All-American USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu and why he could be a fit for the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks Roster Reset: Defensive Depth Chart Post-Free Agency - Analysis - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the secondary looks strong and linebacker has been reinforced, major needs still remain in the trenches defensively for the Seattle Seahawks with less than a month until the upcoming draft.

NFC West News

2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals get Will Anderson Jr. in Bucky Brooks’ Mock Draft 3.0 - Revenge of the Birds

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals still sit with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while it is likely going to be traded at this point, it will be interesting to see...

Arizona Cardinals Could Trade With Seattle Seahawks in NFL Draft - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Speculation around the league says the Seattle Seahawks could be the team that trades with the Arizona Cardinals in the top part of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Which Free Agent Departure Will the 49ers Look the Most Validated With? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which free agent the San Francisco 49ers will be validated in letting leave.

Brock Purdy: Elbow rehab going as planned, protocol is to start throwing at three months - ProFootballTalk

Three weeks after elbow surgery, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy says rehab is going well.

Rams Draft: The running back prospect who may be perfect for Sean McVay - Turf Show Times

Should the Rams draft Zach Charbonnet

NFL free agency: 6 players 49ers could sign - Niners Wire

There are still a handful of available free agents who could help the 49ers.

Sean McVay: Rams 'Have to Address' Backup QB - Draft or Free Agency? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have just one quarterback - Matthew Stafford - currently on their roster … but will they add to the position in free agency or the 2023 NFL Draft?

Around The NFL

2023 NFL draft running back projections: Rankings, comparisons - ESPN.com

Which running backs in this NFL draft could challenge Bijan Robinson? Plus, who is the most overrated back in 2023?

'He's in a great spot': McDaniel encouraged by Tagovailoa's health - Miami Dolphins - ESPN

The Dolphins quarterback is taking preventative measures after suffering multiple concussions last season, and Mike McDaniel is impressed.

Lions bringing well-rounded receiving corps into 2023 - Detroit Lions - ESPN

Look for wide receivers to again be a strength for Detroit's high-powered offense next season.

Lamar Jackson could sit out 2023 NFL season: Why Ravens' star QB should do it, and why he shouldn't - CBSSports.com

A look at what could lie ahead for the former MVP quarterback

Chargers' Tom Telesco not losing sleep over Justin Herbert's looming payday: 'That's a good problem to have' - NFL.com

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco recognizes the need to give Justin Herbert a big-time contract extension in the near future, but he also knows having to paying a top-tier quarterback is a good problem to have.

Why Sean Payton’s ‘reset’ year could pay dividends for Denver Broncos’ new coach - The Athletic

Payton is one of three active head coaches who are chasing NFL history: No one has ever led two different teams to a Super Bowl victory.