*cough cough* wheez cough* Like, the NFL is such a trip, man. It’s way out there. A lot going on, like, every single day and every single night. And our Seattle Seahawks, buddy. Whoa. What are we gonna look like next year? I could totally see us in the Super ahem Bowl, maybe winning it all?? Or maybe, King Gene aka Geno Smith reverts back to his former form. Like an opposite of a birth, man. He could be better, he could be worse. We really won’t know til the smoke clears. teehee. It’s a trip following the ‘Hawks. What a world!

Seahawks News

Jalen Carter draft nuggets from Adam Schefter « Seahawks Draft Blog

Adam Schefter joined 97.5 The Fanatic’s The John Kincade Show this week and offered some interesting thoughts on Jalen Carter’s likely draft position:

Seahawks are fielding ‘periphery’ trade calls for their 5th pick in NFL draft, expect more - The News Tribune

The chances of Seattle trading down again in round 1 are lower. This is only the 2nd time in 27 years the team’s had a top-5 pick.

Seattle Seahawks' Adams, Brooks hopeful to be back for training camp - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says both safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks are hopeful of being ready for training camp.

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile: 'Cold-blooded' WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Seattle Sports

Brock Huard's Seattle Seahawks draft profiles continues on with Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a "calculated" route runner.

Why the NFL makes you wait for the draft - Seaside Joe

Plus: Lance Zierlein's draft takes, Grayson McCall update, best Day 2 prospects: Seaside Joe 1509

NFC West News

49ers trade rumors: Trey Lance is a potential trade candidate, with Brock Purdy being the future of the franchise - Niners Nation

We knew this was coming based on the team saying Brock Purdy would be the starter. But would the 49ers actually pull the trigger and trade Trey Lance?

Arizona Cardinals are meeting with some big guards heading into the 2023 NFL Draft - Revenge of the Birds

It is the first draft class for Monti Ossenfort and Dave Sears as the Arizona Cardinals front office braintrust, so we don’t have a ton of information to go off of yet.

Colts ecstatic to get back Matt Gay, who they view as a “weapon” - Turf Show Times

The Rams were in no rush to keep one of their best players, regardless of position

Around the NFL

NFL Draft prospect Michael Jefferson gets promising health update - Larry Brown Sports

Wide receiver and NFL Draft hopeful Michael Jefferson received a positive update after suffering injuries in a car crash earlier in April.

The Day Kansas City Drafted Patrick Mahomes | Football Outsiders

The Chiefs didn't really need a quarterback in 2017, but they traded up for one anyway. It has worked out well.

Before Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson were NFL Draft darlings, they starred in Netflix season that didn't air - Yahoo Sports

Back in high school, Young and Richardson were set to be featured in the fourth season of the docuseries "QB1" before Netflix decided against releasing it. Here's what fans, to this point, weren't able to see.

The 2023 All-Juice Team: Terez Paylor's legacy lives on with NFL Draft prospects he'd have loved - Yahoo Sports

Here are the players in this class who best embody Terez's ethos of effort, attitude and performance.

Tua Tagovailoa admits he considered retirement - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had two concussions last year, and probably a third. At a Wednesday press conference, he was asked whether he thought about walking away from the game after the Christmas Day concussion that ended his 2022 season.

Falcons Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom excels at being 'really boring' - NFL.com

There are few NFL players who are as outstanding at being boring than Chris Lindstrom. It’s the prevailing reason behind Lindstrom hauling in a historic five-year, $105 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons in March.

2023 NFL mock draft with all trades: Deals for all 31 Round 1 picks - ESPN.com

How about a few NFL draft trades? We have proposals that include Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and another future Hall of Famer.

Move the Sticks: What all 16 teams in the AFC need to get accomplished in the draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.