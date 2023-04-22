In today’s links: submit your Seattle Seahawks draft predictions to Seaside Joe; Pete’s feeling “pretty good”; where will Budda Baker end up?; and more. Dive into the links end of the pool.

Seahawks News

Seahawks Draft: YOUR Prediction - Seaside Joe

What will we be saying about Seattle's draft a week from now?

The Seahawks seem set at cornerback. Would that stop them from drafting one? - The Seattle Times

After what has seemed like a revolving door at cornerback in the post-Richard Sherman era, the Seahawks appeared last season to finally find a new crew that could fill those spots for the long term. Two were rookies — Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant — taken in the fifth and fourth rounds, respectively, in the 2022 NFL draft. The other was a recent waiver-wire claim, Michael Jackson, who made one of the more surprising breakthroughs on the team to emerge as the starting left cornerback.

Friday draft notes: Stroud’s S2 score, defensive scheme, ‘grit’ « Seahawks Draft Blog

I don’t care about C.J. Stroud’s S2 score

Could Iowa's Jack Campbell be the Seahawks' next great linebacker? - Seattle Sports

If the Seattle Seahawks target inside linebacker early in the 2023 NFL Draft, Brock Huard would like them to take Iowa's Jack Campbell.

Rost: Two 1st-round 'wild cards' to watch with the Seattle Seahawks - Seattle Sports

What if the Seattle Seahawks go a different route in the 1st round? Stacy Rost looks at two "wild-card" picks they could make at 5 and 20.

Friday Round-Up: Wrapping Up Draft Prep On The John Schneider Show Finale - Seahawks.com

The John Schneider Show on Seattle Sports 710AM wraps up with the Seahawks general manager giving some insight on the team’s preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks CB Depth? Pete Carroll 'Feels Pretty Good' Ahead of Draft - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After landing two corners in the 2022 draft, coach Pete Carroll has plenty of confidence in who the Seattle Seahawks have in the building.

NFC West News

49ers draft: What would represent a successful draft for San Francisco? - Niners Nation

San Francisco should be focused on depth, with one eye on 2024.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Capsule: Edge - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which edge rusher the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to select in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort keeping talks with Budda Baker regarding trade request private - NFL.com

A week removed from Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker’s request for a trade surfacing, the All-Pro remains on the roster and in high regard within the front office. First-year general manager Monti Ossenfort said he has engaged in discussions with Ba

Arizona Cardinals Refusing to Accept 'Rebuild' Label for 2023 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon doesn't like the term "rebuild".

Some intriguing details and information behind the Arizona Cardinals new uniforms - Revenge of the Birds

Everyone has their opinion on the new uniforms for the Arizona Cardinals, but the reality is these are upgrades from the previous iterations

Let's not pretend like this isn't a huge improvement....

Rams draft: Comparing top prospects at WR, RB, EDGE, and OL - Turf Show Times

Which draft prospects provide the most value for the Rams?

Allen Robinson Pittsburgh Steelers Trade: Los Angeles Rams Receive Low Grade - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have received a "failing" grade from one outlet for their trade of receiver Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Around The NFL

NFL Draft: Teams' best pick in 2023 might be to move into 2024 first round, which is expected to be loaded - Yahoo Sports

A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.

SackSEER 2023: Is Tyree Wilson Overrated? | Football Outsiders

The Red Raiders star didn't actually sack many quarterbacks at Texas Tech, plus more information from the 2023 SackSEER projections.

Move the Sticks: Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Draft media call - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah is back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks.

What is NFL doing to affirmatively investigate gambling policy violations? - ProFootballTalk

Over the past year or so, multiple players and one assistant coach have been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. In each case, it’s likely that the NFL received the information from a sports book partner that basically informed on the player or coach for using his own device with his own account in his own name.

Aaron Rodgers, Jets-Packers trade standoff: Breaking down leverage points, potential snags, likely time frame - CBSSports.com

What's the holdup between the Jets and Packers on the Rodgers trade?