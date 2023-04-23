Just a few more days until the draft. We’ve got more mocks to dive into, some roster projections, and a funky Kyler Murray statue. We are almost there, Seattle Seahawks faithful! How we feeling?

Seahawks News

Did Seahawks pick "Best Player" every time in 2022? - Seaside Joe

Reviewing Seattle's picks a year ago and how that could translate to next Thursday, plus a very special Seaside Joe announcement: Seaside Joe 1512

Will Levis at #2? Arizona trading down? « Seahawks Draft Blog

Just a quick post today as I’m heading home after a long working weekend in London but wanted to share some quick thoughts…

Seahawks Draft Profile: Upside, concerns with Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson - Seattle Sports

In his latest Seattle Seahawks draft profile, Brock Huard breaks down what he likes about Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson and what concerns him.

Tariq Woolen Surprises Students with 100 Pairs of Nikes - Seahawks.com

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen donated sneakers to students in the Grays Harbor community.

Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft: Defense & Offense in 1st Round? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have two first round selections in the upcoming NFL Draft, with NFL.com's latest mock seeing Seattle go defense and offense in the first round.

NFC West News

Which current Arizona Cardinals will be starters on the 2024 team? - Revenge of the Birds

Let’s face it: the 2023 season is a lost cause. So we’ll look ahead to 2024. Which current Cardinals project to be starting for that team?

Cardinals expect plenty of discussions about trading down from No. 3 - ProFootballTalk

The Cardinals own the third overall pick in Thursday night’s draft, and they don’t plan to take a quarterback a year after extending Kyler Murray. Which means they’ll get calls from interested in trading up for a quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Has Statue Unveiled at Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Kyler Murray returns to the place where he won a Heisman Trophy to see a statue of himself unveiled.

How the 49ers can get More in Return in a Trey Lance Trade - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

If the 49ers are leaning towards trading Trey Lance away, then there is one option for them to get more in return.

49ers Free Agents: Could Robbie Gould Return? - Niners Nation

Doubtful, but with this team you never say never until someone signs the dotted line somewhere.

Rams draft needs: L.A. needs an “old school thumper” in secondary - Turf Show Times

The skinny on a thin safety draft class

Who Are Los Angeles Rams Top NFL Draft Targets at Edge Rusher? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

These players could help the Los Angeles Rams address their need for an edge rusher.

Around The NFL

Report: NFL teams have surprising Sam Darnold expectation - Larry Brown Sports

NFL teams reportedly have a somewhat surprising expectation regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Sam Darnold.

Bryce Young's NFL draft prospects are dogged by questions about his size — and that's about it - Yahoo Sports

According to one expert, “If Young is two inches taller, he might be the best quarterback prospect in a long time. That's how smart he is.”

Micah Hyde: Bills motivated to 'bounce back' after disappointing 2022 season - NFL.com

Bills S Micah Hyde is happy to resume his rapport with teammate Jordan Poyer in 2023, and is ready to get the defense back to from in 2023.

2023 NFL draft: Jeff Legwold ranks the top 100 prospects - ESPN.com

Longtime draft guru Jeff Legwold picks this year's top prospects. In 2022, 78 of his picks were selected in the top 100.

Zay Flowers, Brian Branch and 8 other NFL Draft prospects our experts love - The Athletic

Which prospects would our draft analysts fight for in an NFL war room? Here are 10 — five on offense, five on defense — worth the battle.

Dolphins draft strategy drastically changed over the past two years - Miami Dolphins - ESPN

After stockpiling picks, Miami now will go consecutive drafts without a first-rounder, unless it trades up.

Seven-round NFL Mock Draft 2023: Four QBs go inside top five; Cardinals decline trade offers, stay at No. 3 - CBSSports.com

The NFL Draft begins exactly a week from Thursday