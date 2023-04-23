For a playoff berth! Seattle Sea Dragons vs. Vegas Vipers game thread

This is it. It’s the final day of the XFL regular season and the Seattle Sea Dragons (6-3) are a win away from clinching a playoff spot. All they need is a win over the Vegas Vipers (2-7) and they’ll defeat

Earlier on Sunday the Houston Roughnecks beat the Arlington Renegades by a score of 25-9, which didn’t really change a lot for the 5th tiebreaker scenario for the Sea Dragons, but still puts them in a spot where they could lose the league-wide points for/points against combined ranking tiebreaker.

The easiest, undeniable way for the Sea Dragons to reach the playoffs is score at least 34 and hold Vegas to under 34. That gives them both points for and points against edges over the St. Louis Battlehawks. It is mathematically impossible for them to win and fail to get at least one tiebreaker on St. Louis. However, certain scorelines do knock them out with a victory.

BREAKING: The @XFLBattlehawks have a puncher’s chance at making the playoffs even with an @XFLSeaDragons win.,



It is NOT via the scenario ESPN laid out.



If Seattle wins 31-27, 30-27, 29-27 or 28-27, STL is in.



It would have to be those 4 EXACT scores. Awaiting XFL to confirm pic.twitter.com/JnnLQBRKLL — Matty Fresh (@MattyFreshTV) April 23, 2023

31-27, 30-27, 29-27, 28-27, 31-30, 31-29, 31-28, 29-28, 30-28, 30-29 all put Seattle out in wins. They lose and this math is irrelevant.

4 PM PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. Lumen Field should be rocking!

SEA!!!!