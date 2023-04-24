Packers finally trade Aaron Rodgers to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers is finally headed to The Big Apple.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback has followed in his predecessor Brett Favre’s footsteps by irritating everyone with his never-ending offseason drama, then joining the New York Jets. This trade has been in the making for a long time, and now with the NFL Draft just three days away, we finally know what the compensation will be... and it wasn’t even broken on Pat McAfee’s show.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers will trade up a couple of spots from 15 to 13 in this year’s Round 1 order, and they’ll also get the Jets’ 2023 second-rounder, a sixth-rounder, and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will most likely be a first-rounder given Rodgers only has to play 65 percent of the snaps. New York also receives a 2023 fifth-rounder from the Packers in addition to the future Hall of Famer.

Trade compensation, per sources:



Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170).



Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

The 39-year-old Rodgers, like Favre, threw an interception with the season on the line in the final pass of his Packers career. This throw helped the Seattle Seahawks get into the 2023 playoffs.

KERBY JOSEPH. HIS THIRD INT OF RODGERS THIS YEAR.



: #DETvsGB on NBC

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/9hDtJVDM1m pic.twitter.com/yuOfeiio8d — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023

Stay tuned for incessant coverage of the Jets from national media throughout this offseason and through the regular season. It’s going to be all-time obnoxious.

The Seahawks do not play the Jets or Packers this year, by the way.