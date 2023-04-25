Seahawks Reacts Survey: What will Seattle do with their first-round picks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

After more than a year of waiting, the day fans of the Seahawks have been waiting for has arrived: Thursday the ‘Hawks are set to make the highest ever selection in the draft during the tenure of Pete Carroll and John Schneider courtesy of Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Thanks to the trade that landed Wilson in Denver, Seattle holds the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been no shortage of debate among fans and observers alike regarding how the team should use the pick.

Will they stay and pick at five, similar to how they stayed and picked at ninth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, landing the team Charles Cross and addressing the left tackle spot for the next decade? Or will they potentially trade down for a haul of picks, whether those picks fall in 2023 or future seasons?

And, if they do stay and pick there is likely to be no shortage of options regarding which player they would like to add. If they opt to improve the defense, it could be Jalen Carter, Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson Jr. Or, will they opt for a quarterback with the pick, with much of the attention seemingly on Anthony Richardson, but with no shortage of selfies in existence with the other top signal callers in the draft.

So, maybe they’ll add a quarterback, and maybe they won’t since they have a pair of them on the roster in Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Of course, a pair is also exactly the number of running backs the Seahawks currently have under contract in DeeJay Dallas and Ken Walker, meaning adding there seems like a no brainer, with the only question being about exactly when they opt to do so. Pete and John have selected eight running backs in the last seven drafts, using pick in each of the first half dozen rounds and a pair of seventh rounders on the position. Exactly what pick, or possibly picks, they use on the position in 2023 will become known this week.

In any case, without wasting any further of your time, here are the poll questions for the draft.

