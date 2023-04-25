Seattle Seahawks faithful, today is Tuesday; the draft begins on Thursday. The anticipation is palpable, I would say. Have you submitted your mock drafts to the proper authorities? What say you on the first pick? The first round? Our priorities seem to be multiple with help for the defense, especially the run defense, being at the top of most of our lists. In an off-season wherein the ‘Hawks signed two QBs would drafting another in the first round be a good use of vital resources? Dive into the links, learn yourself, affirm or deny your assumptions. Two more days. Let’s go.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2023 draft: My Takes - Seaside Joe

6 things I've been consistent on from the beginning, including Anthony Richardson and Jalen Carter: Seaside Joe 1514

Seahawks must fix D-line. Will they with Jalen Carter at 5? Why a trade down doesn’t fit - The News Tribune

Jalen Carter, Will Anderson, Tyree Wilson, Myles Murphy all in play for Seattle, which has five of the first 83 picks in this NFL draft.

Tony Pauline interview & Monday draft rumours « Seahawks Draft Blog

Yesterday Mike Florio revealed, “There’s chatter in league circles that the Seahawks could take Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fifth overall pick in the draft.”

Seattle Seahawks Profile: Is polarizing Jalen Carter the draft's best player? - Seattle Sports

With the NFL Draft just days away, Brock Huard digs into DT Jalen Carter, who could be the best player and best fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

The defensive prospects the Seahawks may pick in the NFL draft - Seattle Seahawks Blog - ESPN

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive end Tyree Wilson are among the prospects Seattle may take at No. 5.

Seattle Seahawks NFL draft picks 2023 selection analysis - Seattle Seahawks Blog - ESPN

Let's take a closer look at each of the Seahawks’ 2023 draft picks, as they're made.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Hawks On The Clock - Seahawks.com

Jen Mueller and John Boyle recap some of the recent offseason news before turning their attention to the 2023 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday.

Monday Round-Up: Tariq Woolen Named Biggest Steal Of 2022 Draft By Bleacher Report - Seahawks.com

After going from fifth-round pick to the Pro Bowl, Tariq Woolen was named the biggest steal of last year’s draft.

Seahawks Drafting 'Red Flags' Jalen Carter? Why Seattle is Right Fit for Troubled Georgia Star - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Maybe the Seahawks have discovered in their research that Jalen Carter is positioned too far across their boundaries. But as the NFL Draft approaches, know the open secret about what Seattle so often does in cases like this.

NFC West News

49ers trade rumors: Trey Lance could be traded once the 49ers are certain Brock Purdy is 100% healthy - Niners Nation

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes the 49ers will be able to trade Lance, but not before the team is 100% sure about Purdy’s health.

49ers GM John Lynch Provides Insight on Brock Purdy's Recovery - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

This includes what John Lynch had to say regarding Brock Purdy being unsure if he will play in the 2023 season.

Two Under the Radar Names to Watch for Arizona Cardinals in First Round - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer says to watch for these two names when the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock.

Kyler’s Input on Draft Picks - Revenge of the Birds

For the past few seasons, Kyler Murray has let the Cardinals’ GM know what players he wants the team to draft.

Per whispers around the NFL:

In 2020 —- Kyler put in bids for WR CeeDee Lamb and T...

Allen Robinson criticizes Sean McVay’s ability to use him right on Rams - Turf Show Times

I see A-Rob has played knifey-spooney before

Lucky No.36? Past Picks Encouraging Sign For Los Angeles Rams - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams hope to land a high-quality player with the No.36 overall pick.

Around The NFL

Mike Tanier's Final Three-Round Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

Bryce Young goes first. Will Levis (ugh) goes second. Then things get even wackier in this three-round mock draft.

Finally, Packers reportedly complete trade to send QB Aaron Rodgers to Jets - Yahoo Sports

Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.

Todd Bowles: We're not trading Devin White - ProFootballTalk

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White requested a trade April 11 in hopes of facilitating a long-term deal. The Bucs soon leaked they have “no intention” of trading White.

Aaron Rodgers latest star to leave team where he ascended to stardom - ESPN.com

Aaron Rodgers is not the only star -- or even the only star quarterback -- to leave the place where they rose to fame.

Aaron Rodgers trade grades: Packers, Jets both get what they want, come out as winners ahead of 2023 NFL Draft - CBSSports.com

Here are our grades for the Aaron Rodgers trade

2023 NFL Draft: Every team's biggest need ahead of the first round | NFL Draft | PFF

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in mere days. Here is each team's top need entering Day 1.