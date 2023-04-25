Field Gulls live community Q&A session, April 25 at 12 PM PT!

We are two days away from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, and it’s a biggie for your Seattle Seahawks.

Ten draft picks—five of them in Rounds 1-3 and two of them in the top-20 of the opening round. Almost everything is seemingly on the table for this franchise as far as which players they could take, and as ever there is the possibility that they could be wheeling and dealing and making trades. Pete Carroll and John Schneider hit a home run in 2022, can they follow that up with another one in 2023?

To get geared up for the draft, I’ll be around from 12 PM PT to 1 PM PT in the comments answering your pre-draft questions about the Seattle Seahawks’ draft needs, who they might target, what they might do, and the state of the team in general (which doesn’t have to be draft-related). I’m going to try and flip the comments section to the Q&A format when we hit noon, but if that goes horribly wrong then we’ll just do it the normal way.

Join the discussion in the comments below!

You have a few hours to submit your questions beforehand and then during our one-hour session you can keep asking questions and I’ll get to as many as I can.