2023 Seahawks mock draft: Seattle goes heavy on the defense

With the NFL draft finally here, projections, speculation and mock drafts are at an all-time high. Despite seemingly being wrong with every single season, I decided to take a swing at one. This mock is a mixture of what I would do if I was making the picks and where I could see the Seattle Seahawks going with the pick. So, without further ado let’s get into my first and only mock draft of the year.

Pick #5 Round 1 - Tyree Wilson - Edge - Texas Tech

Wilson would give the Seahawks a legit weapon across from Uchenna Nwosu and next to Dre’mont Jones. He is an extremely versatile defender who can kick inside if needed, rush from either edge and play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. As we have gotten closer and closer to the draft the buzz around Wilson has grown so much there are considerable rumors that he will go with the second overall pick. If Houston passes on him though, I would be a bit surprised if he is not on the board for the Seahawks at pick 5. I personally gave Wilson a mid-first round grade, but with all of his traits and in a shallower class this season, I do not think this would be a reach by any means.

Pick #20 Round 1 - Brian Branch - Safety - Alabama

Safety is not a pressing need for this team because of the players at the position. Quandre Diggs is locked into starters spot this year as he carries an $18,100,000 cap hit with a $21,690,000 dead cap number. Jamaal Adams’ name has been floated around as a potential June 1st cut candidate but that is difficult to envision with the capital given up for him. Branch is an extremely smart player who would likely play this season at the nickel and in the box before taking over for one of Diggs or Adams in 2024.

Pick 37 Round 2 - Calijah Kancey - Defensive tackle - Pitt

It would be surprising if Kancey did this far, but the league continues to neglect undersized defensive tackles for some reason which gives this pick a shot. Kancey next to Jones would instantly give the Seahawks one of the best defensive interior line duos in the league as both could wreak havoc against the run and pass. The even more enticing part of this pick is if the Seahawks add Wilson at 5, the defensive line this season would be Nwosu, Jones, Kancey, and Wilson. Good luck stopping that.

Pick 52 Round 2 - Emmanuel Forbes - Cornerback - Mississippi St.

Forbes gives Tariq Woolen a true running mate across from him. He had a more than solid combine running a 4.35 40-yard dash with a 37.5” vertical jump. There have been some mock drafts and rumors that have Forbes going in the first round. However, with how many first-round caliber corners there are in this year’s class a few are destined to fall. A combination of Woolen and Forbes would give Seattle arguably the most athletic cornerback pairing in the league.

Pick 83 Round 3 - Marvin Mims Jr. - WR - Oklahoma

The Seahawks have to draft a wide receiver at some point in this year’s draft. Tyler Lockett’s future is a massive question mark and besides DK Metcalf, they don’t have a long-term piece at the position. He was largely a slot receiver at Oklahoma which does give the Seahawks a natural in-house replacement for Lockett as well. Mims isn’t a game breaking talent, but he’s a burner who gives Seattle another over the top threat. With the ball in his hands, he’s a weapon as he has the ability to both run away from defenders and make them miss in the open field.

*Trade* Pick 112 Round 4 - Tucker Kraft - TE - South Dakota State

Seahawks trade picks 123, 198 and a sixth next year for pick 112

Like wide receiver, Seattle needs to walk away Saturday night having drafted at least one tight end in a loaded class. After missing out on the majority of the top tier tight ends, I moved up to get Kraft because the value was too good. Kraft doesn’t have the ceiling of Dalton Kincaid or Michael Mayer, but he is still a likely starter early in his career. Drafting Kraft here also gives him a year to grow under Noah Fant and Will Dissly before becoming a cost-effective replacement for them.

Pick 151 Round 5 - Tyjae Spears - RB - Tulane

Spears is one of my favorite sleepers in this year’s class. He’s hurt by the fact he doesn’t have a massive frame and didn’t go to a top tier school, but he is still an impact back. Spears has the ability to make multiple defenders miss in both open space and tight areas as well being a true home run threat. A combination of Spears and Kenneth Walker lll would also allow the Seahawks to keep both fresh by consistently rotating them.

Pick 154 Round 5 - K.J. Henry - Edge - Clemson

The second edge defender and third defensive lineman in this mock, Henry helps deepen what would be a strong defensive line. Henry didn’t live up to his 5-star recruit billing at Clemson, although he was still a productive piece who racked up 13 career sacks and 124 combined tackles. Early in his career Henry is going to be a depth piece, but as his game continues to mature, he has a chance to become at least an average starter.

Pick 237 Round 7 - Malik Cunningham - QB - Louisville

Cunningham has the most touchdowns responsible for in Louisville history and is an extremely dynamic runner. However, needs a lot of seasoning as a passer if he is ever going to become a solid backup quarterback in the NFL. I am a firm believer that a team should always try and draft a quarterback every year, at least late in the draft for practice squad depth, which is what Cunningham is at the moment. Despite his shortcomings as a passer though, Cunningham is a fantastic athlete which on its own makes him an intriguing draft and develop player.