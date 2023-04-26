One more moon ‘til the 2023 NFL draft, probably as exciting as any in the history of our Seattle Seahawks. Today’s links naturally are focused on several more mock drafts and prospect capsules, both locally and nationally-focused. Some of our favorite ‘Hawk-centric writers give their last focused thoughts on the draft. As well, there is an interesting article the potential of the Jordan Love era. Dive in! Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Geno Smith: Needs Help! - Seaside Joe

What the Seahawks need to do to help Geno Smith: Seaside Joe 1515

The News Tribune’s annual NFL mock draft: Seahawks go D-line, D-line in their rare round 1 - The News Tribune

No quarterback, because they ones they’d take will already be gone. Pete Carroll, John Schneider continue fixing their defense.

Pete Carroll may have already told us how Seahawks will use top draft pick - The Seattle Times

Pete Carroll has an annual tradition of giving out cryptic and ultimately indecipherable draft clues in the days leading up to the big event, usually in the form of songs. In his traditional end-of-the-season news conference the next week, Carroll was asked multiple times in multiple ways about the Seahawks' priorities during the offseason.

Everything I think about the Seahawks in this draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

Quarterbacks and Will Anderson the key at #5

Salk: Why Seattle Seahawks should roll dice on Anthony Richardson at 5 - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk has changed his tune on what the Seattle Seahawks should do in the NFL Draft. He explains why he's all-in on QB Anthony Richardson.

With glaring need on D-line, why is QB speculation so high for Seahawks? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks' most pressing need is on defense, so why do so many think they'll draft a QB early? Stacy Rost breaks it down.

Rob Rang’s Draft Preview: Seahawks Mock Draft – Projecting All 10 Of Seattle’s 2023 Selections - Seahawks.com

Draft analyst Rob Rang projects who the Seahawks might select with all 10 of their 2023 draft picks.

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Ranking S Prospects - Another Young Stud for Seattle? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seattle Seahawks have high hopes for their star-studded safety group, age and injury histories could make the position a bigger need than advertised in the draft. Reporter Corbin Smith ranks his top safety prospects, including a trio of Illinois standouts.

NFC West News

49ers news: 5 biggest takeaways from John Lynch’s pre draft press conference - Niners Nation

Reading too much into what Lynch had to say on Monday

49ers Draft Capsule: Linebackers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which linebacker the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to take in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Playing Buy or Sell With 2023 NFL Draft Rumors - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching. We take our best stab at playing buy or sell with some of the hottest rumors.

Cardinals’ biggest needs post free agency - Revenge of the Birds

2023 NFL Draft is two days away

Rams Draft Meeting Tracker: These prospects are the best fits in LA - Turf Show Times

Which pre-draft meeting prospects are the best fits for the Rams?

Los Angeles Rams Future Unclear; 'Wait-and-See' Approach in 2023? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Could the Los Angeles Rams make a surprise playoff run in 2023?

Around The NFL

QBASE 2023: Why Bryce Young Tops C.J. Stroud | Football Outsiders

The Alabama quarterback's mobility gives him the edge over his Ohio State counterpart.

Bengals share interesting note about Joe Burrow - Larry Brown Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals shared an interesting note regarding Joe Burrow, whose fifth-year contract option they exercised.

C.J. Stroud's NFL Draft discourse has gotten out of hand; building a hoops team out of WR prospects; and just take a QB, Texans - Yahoo Sports

In this pre-NFL Draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald dissects the problem with reporting around Stroud, gives you five players to watch after the first round, and more.

As Cowboys hint they're in play for a first-round RB, here's what Bijan Robinson says he'd bring to the table - Yahoo Sports

Stephen Jones admitted this week the 26th overall pick may not be a prime candidate for a second contract. Moreover, the Cowboys need another running back. Robinson would be a home-run selection — if he gets to them.

Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay - ProFootballTalk

On Wednesday afternoon, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will officially say hello to New York. On Tuesday night, he officially said goodbye to Green Bay.

2023 NFL draft -- Bryce Young biggest question for Carolina Panthers - ESPN.com

As the presumptive No. 1 pick in Thursday's NFL draft, Bryce Young has faced a barrage of questions about his size. But for college coaches who faced him, it's a non-issue.

Mock draft 2023 - NFL Nation experts make first-round predictions - ESPN.com

Three quarterbacks were selected in the first four slots of the draft -- who went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers? Our reporters make the picks.

2023 NFL Draft takes: Five QBs will go in Round 1; Jonathan Mingo is this year's George Pickens - NFL.com

Will Jalen Carter slide? How many quarterbacks will be selected in Round 1? Who is this year's George Pickens? With the 2023 NFL Draft nearly upon us, Adam Schein provides his nine strongest takes.

NFL Draft Day Predictor 2023: Forecasting Round 1, QB picks - ESPN.com

Will a top quarterback slide? Where will Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Bijan Robinson land? ESPN's Draft Day Predictor breaks it all down.

2023 NFL Draft rumors: Buying or selling biggest buzz, including Texans ignoring QB, Tyree Wilson first on 'D' - CBSSports.com

A look at which draft rumors you should believe, and which ones you shouldn't

Bucky Brooks 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Patriots nab Bijan Robinson; Ravens select Anthony Richardson - NFL.com

In Bucky Brooks' final mock of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has the Patriots adding a dynamic playmaker to help Mac Jones. Plus, the Ravens grab an insurance policy at quarterback.

The Jordan Love era begins: What to expect from the Green Bay Packers' new QB1 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Jordan Love remains a mystery box. And for better or worse, that box will finally be opened in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers now out of the picture in Green Bay.