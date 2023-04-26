2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks picks, analysis, rumors, reports, live coverage, updates, and more

The NFL Draft is in Kansas City this year (April 27-29), and it’s a big one for the Seattle Seahawks.

Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and subsequent horrific season by the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks own the 5th overall pick in Round 1 and the 37th overall pick in Round 2. They also have their own pick at 20th overall in the opening round and the 52nd pick with their native second-rounder. In total, the Seahawks have ten draft picks, with half of them in the top-100.

As for what the Seahawks will do with those picks? Your guess is as good as ours. They could take a quarterback (presumably Florida’s Anthony Richardson) as the long-term successor to Geno Smith, or they could grab any one of the pass rushing stalwarts in Georgia’s Jalen Carter, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr, Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, or even Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Perhaps a trade down from No. 5 is in store, or they keep their pick and trade down from No. 20, or trade down from both! If they want Richardson real badly and fear he may not be there at No. 5, Seattle could trade up in Round 1 for the first time under Pete Carroll and John Schneider.

Of course, the later rounds is where Carroll and Schneider have often done their best work. There should be plenty of wide receivers, running backs, off-ball linebackers, and cornerbacks available for selection, and all of those positions are needs to varying degrees for Seattle.

Below is all of our NFL Draft coverage for the Seahawks, all the way through the end of the draft and including undrafted free agent news.

Seahawks Draft Picks

Day 1 (April 27)

1st round: 5th (via Denver Broncos), 20th

Day 2 (April 28)

2nd round: 37th via (DEN), 52nd

3rd round: 83rd

Day 3 (April 29)

4th round: 123rd

5th round: 151st, 154th

6th round: 198th

7th round: 237th (via Pittsburgh Steelers)