How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here! It’s farewell Vegas and on to Kansas City.

The Seattle Seahawks are in a couple of unique places this year; both locationally at the top-end of the draft and with the sheer volume of picks. Needs are obvious for the Seahawks given the issues of last year’s defense. As for round one, however, the main questions have remained constant for a month. Will a franchise quarterback fall to them at 5? Will they feel confident in Jalen Carter? Will John Gilbert bring a sign big enough to get on TV?

Here are all the details you need on watching the NFL Draft over the next three days, including TV schedules, start times, and more.

Day 1: Round 1

When: Thursday, April 27th at 5 PM PT

TV channels: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Radio: ESPN Radio

Seahawks’ picks: 5th and 20th

Day 2: Rounds 2-3

When: Friday, April 28th at 4 PM PT

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Seahawks’ picks: 37th (2nd), 52nd (2nd), and 83rd (3rd)

Day 3: Rounds 4-7

When: Saturday, April 29th at 9 AM PT

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN

Seahawks’ picks: 123rd (4th), 151 (5th), 154th (5th), 198 (6th), 237 (7th)

Full Round 1 Order

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s go Seahawks!