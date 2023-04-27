How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is here! It’s farewell Vegas and on to Kansas City.
The Seattle Seahawks are in a couple of unique places this year; both locationally at the top-end of the draft and with the sheer volume of picks. Needs are obvious for the Seahawks given the issues of last year’s defense. As for round one, however, the main questions have remained constant for a month. Will a franchise quarterback fall to them at 5? Will they feel confident in Jalen Carter? Will John Gilbert bring a sign big enough to get on TV?
Here are all the details you need on watching the NFL Draft over the next three days, including TV schedules, start times, and more. Visit our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook for the latest draft odds.
Day 1: Round 1
When: Thursday, April 27th at 5 PM PT
TV channels: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN
Radio: ESPN Radio
Seahawks’ picks: 5th and 20th
Day 2: Rounds 2-3
When: Friday, April 28th at 4 PM PT
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN
Seahawks’ picks: 37th (2nd), 52nd (2nd), and 83rd (3rd)
Day 3: Rounds 4-7
When: Saturday, April 29th at 9 AM PT
TV channels: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: FuboTV, Hulu, YoutubeTV, Sling, WatchESPN
Seahawks’ picks: 123rd (4th), 151 (5th), 154th (5th), 198 (6th), 237 (7th)
Full Round 1 Order
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets)
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay)
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs
Let’s go Seahawks!
