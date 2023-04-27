Good Morning, Seattle Seahawks faithful! Are you excited? Are you pumped? What are you gonna eat and what are you wearing to the draft? Not much else in the way of speculation below, other than a few cheat sheets, a mock or two, and more prospect positional capsules. In the words of that guy from Jurassic Park, “hold onto your butts!” Thank you for being here.

Seahawks News

Seattle Seahawks Draft: Ranking G Prospects - A 3rd Star Alongside Cross, Lucas? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Projected starters Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes will both be free agents next year, clouding the future at both guard spots for the Seattle Seahawks. Reporter Corbin Smith ranks his top guards from the 2023 class, including several converted tackles who could be good fits in Shane Waldron's scheme.

Seahawks Draft: 10 Thinks I Thing - Seaside Joe

Jalen Carter, Anthony Richardson, "smart people tests" and more on the eve of the 2023 NFL Draft!

Huard: The case for the Seahawks drafting a CB in the top 10 - Seattle Sports

Most think the Seattle Seahawks will take a QB or DL with their 1st pick. Brock Huard makes the case for taking a CB with that selection.

Seattle Sports voices share their picks for the Seahawks at No. 5 - Seattle Sports

Who will the Seattle Seahawks take with the fifth pick of the 2023 NFL Draft? The voices of Seattle Sports share their selections.

My final 2023 mock draft « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’m doing things differently this year.

A “Starstruck” Star QB, Nerves, Mini Cheesecakes & More From Inside The Seahawks’ 2023 Combine Interviews - Seahawks.com

With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, get an inside look at one of the key steps in the Seahawks’ evaluation of this year’s prospects.

Dugar: Why Seahawks shouldn’t draft a QB (even if C.J. Stroud is available) at 5 - The Athletic

John Schneider and Pete Carroll have been in win-now mode for over a decade. Their choice with the No. 5 pick should follow suit.

NFC West News

Notable Stars Missing From Arizona Cardinals' Voluntary Minicamp - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals continue their offseason prep for 2023, and as expected, some notable names were missing from action when reporters were given access to the field.

Rams draft picks: 5 reasons the first round will impact LA’s future - Turf Show Times

Just because the Rams don’t have a pick yet, it doesn’t mean there’s nothing to watch for

Los Angeles Rams Future Unclear; 'Wait-and-See' Approach in 2023? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Could the Los Angeles Rams make a surprise playoff run in 2023?

NFL appoints arbitrator for Terry McDonough's claims against the Cardinals - ProFootballTalk

Former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim with the NFL regarding his former team. The NFL has exercised its prerogative to appoint an arbitrator.

49ers NFL Draft: Sydney Brown is the Talanoa Hufanga of this class, and should be a 49ers target - Niners Nation

The Illinois safety plays the game much like the 49ers’ All-Pro.

San Francisco 49ers Draft Capsule: Safeties - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing which defensive backs the San Francisco 49ers are most likely to select in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Signing a Free Agent Veteran Quarterback is Critical for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

You just have to wonder if the 49ers would consider bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back.

Around The NFL

Steelers losing one key benefit of No. 32 overall draft pick - Larry Brown Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have one benefit with the No. 32 overall draft pick that is in the second round this year.

C.J. Stroud Falls to Colts in GTM's Final Mock Draft | Football Outsiders

Can Indianapolis land a franchise quarterback without trading up?

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL mock draft 4.0: Texans pick 2-3 after trade; Zay Flowers goes 11th overall - NFL.com

With less than 24 hours until the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah unveils his final mock of Round 1. Who does Carolina take at No. 1? Surprise at No. 11? See every pick, 1-31.

2023 NFL Draft sleepers: Day 2 standouts and Day 3 hidden gems to target - NFL.com

Who are the potential sleepers of the 2023 NFL Draft? Using the Next Gen Stats Draft Model, Mike Band identifies eight prospects to target AFTER Round 1.

Coaches, execs dish on NFL Draft’s top QB prospects: ‘I’d be scared to take that guy’ - The Athletic

"If I were the Panthers, I could make an argument for all four (quarterbacks), which is the weird thing."

Prisco's what teams 'should' do NFL Mock Draft 2023: Will Levis No. 1, Will Anderson Jr. fifth defender taken - CBSSports.com

Prisco says NFL people like Will Levis more than they've let on; he'd take him No. 1

The state of all 32 teams before the 2023 NFL Draft | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

In the order of Amelia Probst's pre-2023 NFL Draft power rankings, we break down where each NFL roster stands at this point in the offseason.

2023 NFL draft rankings: Todd McShay's top 350 prospects - ESPN

Todd McShay ranked 350 prospects in his final 2023 NFL draft rankings and broke down the top names at every position.