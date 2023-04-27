NFL Draft 2023: Watch highlights of Seahawks top pick Devon Witherspoon

The NFL Draft has been pretty wild so far, thanks largely to the Houston Texans. Seattle Seahawks did as some (few?) of us expected and stayed put to actually make a pick. And they used this pick to do something they have never done in the Pete Carroll era: draft a cornerback in the first round! Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois ended up as the first defensive back drafted in this class, and he will hopefully step in and help lock down the field with Tariq Woolen. Pete Carroll is bound to love his competitive personality, and he looked pretty impressive on the field in 2022. See for yourself below!

With one pick left in the first round, the Seahawks will have further opportunity to add to their roster. The team still has needs on both sides of the ball, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of the draft board falls before the next time they are on the clock. In the meantime, just do what I am doing and keep watching this play on repeat: