NFL Draft 2023: Watch highlights of newest Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks made their second pick on the night, and while their first selection came as a bit of surprise, this one felt like it was meant to be. Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is headed to the Pacific Northwest to catch passes from Geno Smith.

Many expected that the team would trade down from at least one of these picks, but they instead opted to stay put and add talent to both sides of the ball. There was a bit of added drama with Will Levis still on the board, but John Schneider and Pete Carroll reaffirmed their commitment to Geno by adding another weapon to this offense. While the team still has needs on their roster, this pick helps to solidify the wide receiver room by adding a legit WR3 to compliment Metcalf and Lockett (with potential to do much more). Watch his highlights below!

JSN can really take over a game. He had a ridiculous stretch to close out the 2021 season.