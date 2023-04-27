NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Devon Witherspoon at No. 5

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun starts Thursday, with Seattle holding a pair of picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Those two selections are at pick five and at pick twenty, and with the first of those two picks the Seahawks have selected Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows: