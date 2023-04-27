 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Devon Witherspoon at No. 5

The Seahawks put to use the highest selection of the Pete Carroll and John Schneider era. Now it’s time to debate how they did.

By John P. Gilbert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL NOV 19 Illinois at Michigan Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun starts Thursday, with Seattle holding a pair of picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Those two selections are at pick five and at pick twenty, and with the first of those two picks the Seahawks have selected Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois.

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows:

  • Round 1, Pick 5: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)
  • Round 1, Pick 20
  • Round 2, Pick 37 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade
  • Round 2, Pick 52
  • Round 3, Pick 83
  • Round 4, Pick 123
  • Round 5, Pick 151
  • Round 5, Pick 154
  • Round 6, Pick 198
  • Round 7, Pick 237

