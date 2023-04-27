NFL Draft picks 2023: Seahawks select Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20

Making the playoffs during the 2022 season was a pleasant surprise for the Seattle Seahawks, and on the tails of that the Hawks have had an offseason unlike any other in recent years. So far they have added a big money free agent in Dre’Mont Jones, while also adding notable names in Julian Love and Devin Bush.

However, the true fun starts Thursday, with Seattle holding a pair of picks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The first of those two selections came at pick five, which the Hawks used to select Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois, and with the second of those two picks the Seahawks have selected Jaxon Smith-Njigba out of Ohio State.

The Seahawks are taking Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2023

The entire pick holdings of the Seahawks in the 2023 draft are as follows:

Round 1, Pick 5 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade)

Round 1, Pick 20

Round 2, Pick 37 (from the Denver Broncos as part of the Russell Wilson trade

Round 2, Pick 52

Round 3, Pick 83

Round 4, Pick 123

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 5, Pick 154

Round 6, Pick 198

Round 7, Pick 237