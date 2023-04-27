Every confirmed Seahawks top-30 visit ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is just hours away, and the Seattle Seahawks have the luxury of five picks through the end of Round 3, and 10 picks in total. We can expect the Seahawks to trade in some capacity and most likely end up with more picks than they started the draft with.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, every team gets up to 30 formal in-person meetings with college prospects, who are brought into the team facility for interviews and a physical. The term “top-30 visit” doesn’t mean they are the top-30 prospects in the sport or they’re top-30 prospects for a specific team.

This does not mean the Seahawks will take all of these players (obviously), but usually that’s a hint that we’ll see at least one of these players taken either in the draft or as a UDFA. Last year, the Seahawks had Boye Mafe, Dareke Young, and Joshua Onujiogu all brought in as top-30 visits. Seattle drafted Mafe and Young, then signed Onujiogu as a UDFA.

Here’s the confirmed list of Seahawks top-30 visits, with the previously unreported addition of Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness added to the board.

Defense

Jalen Carter - DT, Georgia (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 2

Zaach Pickens - DT, South Carolina (source)

Robert Cooper - DT, Florida State (source)

Calvin Avery - DT, Illinois (source)

Will Anderson Jr - EDGE, Alabama (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 1

YaYa Diaby - EDGE, Louisville (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 86

Lukas Van Ness - EDGE, Iowa (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 32

Adetomiwa Adebawore - EDGE, Northwestern (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 44

BJ Ojulari - EDGE, LSU (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 28

Byron Young - EDGE, Tennessee (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 54

Will McDonald IV - EDGE, Iowa State (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 35

Nick Herbig - EDGE, Wisconsin (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 96

Devon Witherspoon - CB, Illinois (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 6

Kelee Ringo - CB, Georgia (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 38

Jammie Robinson - DB, Florida State (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 143

Jordan Howden - DB, Minnesota (source)

Jarrick Reed II - DB, New Mexico (source)

Jartavius Martin - CB, Illinois (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 102

Trenton Simpson - LB, Clemson (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 59

Drake Thomas - LB, NC State (source)

Offense

Braeden Daniels - OL, Utah (source)

Jordan McFadden - OL, Clemson (source)

Anthony Bradford - OL, LSU (source)

Tyler Steen - OL, Alabama (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 126

Nick Andrews - OL, Troy (source)

Dawand Jones - OL, Ohio State (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 63

Charlie Jones - WR, Purdue (source) - SB Nation big board ranking: 129