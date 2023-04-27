Seahawks 2023 NFL Draft Round 1 tracker

Mock draft season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived, and with it the Seattle Seahawks are set to make a host of selections over the next three days, adding youth and potential to help the team in the years to come.

How exactly Pete Carroll and John Schneider will deploy the vast amount of draft capital the Seahawks hold remains unknown, so follow along as the Field Gulls team provides up to the minute draft news and analysis. In addition, Field Gulls’ own John P. Gilbert is on site in Kansas City this year.

Things are slated to start Thursday with a pair of picks for the Seahawks, currently at number 5 and number 20, though, given the tendency of the Seattle front office to trade down, there’s no guarantee the Hawks will make a selection at either of those spots. Regardless of when they do make a selection and who they pick, Field Gulls will work to keep readers updated throughout the process.

As of writing, University of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook to hear his name called when Rodger Goodell steps to the podium to announce the fifth pick, but it’s the Seahawks so nobody should be surprised by anything.

Round 1 airs live on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. The Seahawks’ estimated times for the 5th and 20th overall picks are 5:40 and 7:42 PM PT respectively, but it could be a few minutes earlier or later depending on the pace of the picks.

Join the comments by scrolling below! But we ask that you NOT spoil draft picks ahead of the TV broadcast by embedding tweets or revealing the picks in the comments section.

2023 NFL Draft Results

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Day Trades