Report: Ravens to make Lamar Jackson highest paid player in NFL history

The ongoing contract saga between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson had been at the forefront of discussions for much of the 2022 NFL season, as well as through the opening months of the 2023 offseason. With the two teams having been unable to come to agreement on a contract, and the franchise tag having been applied, the staring contest played out over several months.

However, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the two sides have reportedly reached agreement on a contract that will keep Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Sources: Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens have agreed to terms. He has his deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

And according to Rapoport, it is a five-year contract that will make Jackson the highest paid player in the history of the NFL.

Lamar Jackson's 5-year deal makes him the NFL's highest-paid player, right over Jalen Hurts -- who got a 5-year, $255M deal recently. https://t.co/H2B60tJjrJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

Exactly how much the deal will pay Jackson remains to be seen, however, it does render Hurts’ time as highest paid player in league history short lived. With that said, it’s very possible that Jackson’t tenure as highest paid in the league could end soon as well, with both Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert extension eligible.

UPDATE:

Reports put the contract at $260M, or $52M per year.

It's a 5-year deal for $260M for Lamar Jackson, source said. The new highest paid QB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2023

With $185M of that $260M guaranteed.