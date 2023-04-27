Here’s what John Schneider told NFL Network ahead of the draft

NFL Network on-air host and reporter Bridget Condon spent the last couple days in Seattle and got some “inside information” on the Seattle Seahawks’ plans for the draft.

Or so she thinks.

While she did speak to John Schneider - for an on-air interview, no less . . . he didn’t exactly tell her anything the 12s didn’t already know.

Some of his phrasing is interesting though . . .

Here’s the two-minute video, followed by my personal transcription:

I had a chance to talk with #Seahawks GM John Schneider ahead of the #NFLDraft



How confident is he that the guy they want will be there at 5? pic.twitter.com/OA1rpVxOsT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 26, 2023

Bridget: First time that you have two picks in the first round since 2010 which also happens to be the first draft you and Pete Carroll had together; what is the philosophy going into tomorrow?

John: Wow. Philosophy? Just, you know, just aggressiveness, being pliable throughout the process. You know we’ll be listening to a lot of things, a lot of teams, a lot of rumors - as you know, right? so . . . but this really feels like a wide-open draft, so I think we have to be just real pliable and be able to communicate effectively.

Bridget: How do you prioritize when looking at players - best player available versus positional needs versus a guy that might have a high upside but could be seen as a project?

John: Yeah, always balance. You know, the competitor, the person, the talent level all comes into play, as well as medical, you know all the psychological work we do, all the background checks, you know everything that goes into this . . . it’s not just you know one thing or another, it’s a huge equation that we go through for every player.

Bridget: What is the biggest discussion or debate right now going on with you and your staff?

John: You know, just kind of finalizing Player A, Player B or this scenario, that scenario, you know . . . We call it like a ‘Pick Six’ so it’s basically like ‘if this guy goes then who’s next?’ and that guy and . . . so we basically rework it so it’s not this big panic panic session, if you will, on game day. So that’s what we’re working on right now.

Bridget: A lot of different scenarios, of course, with the fifth pick; how confident are you that the guy you want at five will be there?

John: (chuckles) Not very confident! I don’t really . . . I have no idea what’s going to go on in front of us. You know, it’s been an odd year; it’s been very quiet. To your point earlier, it’s the second time we’ve picked, this is the highest we’ve picked you know since we’ve been here, so you know trying to figure out what everyone is doing is pretty interesting, and especially this year because it seems like you know, there’s a very wide, wide variety of opinions on every player.

Bridget: Thank you.

John: Yeah, appreciate it. Have a good one.

Here are a few more Seahawks and/or Seattle-specific tweets and video clips from Bridget Condon’s Twitter feed. No transcriptions though.

A lot of excitement. What will the #Seahawks do tomorrow?



I can tell you that they would be comfortable taking multiple different QBs at No. 5. pic.twitter.com/jwyOuA23b7 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 26, 2023

Never listening again when someone tells me it's always raining in Seattle pic.twitter.com/h5eRYiX3fA — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

In John Schneider and Pete Carroll's 13 drafts together they've only ever taken 2 quarterbacks... but they've also never picked as high as 5.



What will happen tonight? #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/NgXVCtYEKJ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

The #Seahawks will be using something called a "pick 6" tonight which helps them when one player goes it shows who's next so that it's not a big "panic session on game day." pic.twitter.com/0DIVLBwFhO — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

The #Seahawks walked away from last year's draft with 5 players who started multiple games for them. They're hoping to build off that success in this year's draft. pic.twitter.com/kQrTdGDqpW — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

The most DRAMATIC season finale ever. Tonight at 8 ET #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sunWWwmjXj — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

If QBs go in picks 1-4 should the #Seahawks take Will Anderson with pick 5? #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/pv7e40DSy4 — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

Future so bright the sun is shining in Seattle #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/t3IslsovnJ — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

Is this the nicest grass practice field in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/CRLVqnwc2L — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) April 27, 2023

Answer: Yes, yes it is!

Go ‘Hawks!