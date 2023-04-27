NFL Draft 2023: Cardinals trade back from No. 3, Texans draft Will Anderson

All eyes are on Kansas City for the 2023 NFL Draft, where Field Gulls own John P. Gilbert is bringing news and updates as they happen from the NFL Media Room. And, even though the draft has yet to start, there has been a flurry of news Thursday afternoon in advance of the Carolina Panthers coming on the clock with the first overall pick.

First, the Baltimore Ravens finally ended their contract stalemate with quarterback Lamar Jackson, making him the highest paid player in NFL history, and now reports have emerged that the Arizona Cardinals have traded back from pick number three overall. This could have significant implications for the Seattle Seahawks, who obviously are slated to make the first of their two first round picks at fifth overall.

Texans trade up to third overall. The pick is Will Anderson Jr. per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 28, 2023

Will Anderson coming off the board with the third overall pick means that at least one of the top four quarterbacks will fall to Seattle, with several other names that have been linked to the Seahawks still on the board.

UPDATE:

As for the compensation, the Cardinals pulled in an absolute haul for moving down nine spots.