Seahawks 2023 draft: Here are Pete Carroll’s famously indecipherable draft clues!

Every year, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tortures minds and puts our lateral thinking to the ultimate test in the form of NFL Draft clues. We try to figure out who the Seahawks will take with their first pick, and other than this person, no one has the right answer, but that doesn’t stop us from competing!

Coach Carroll is back with his shenanigans again, starting with the season four of the Netflix dating reality show “Love is Blind,” which filmed in Seattle and also completely botched the live reunion because of streaming issues.

The next clue is the goal song of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, who are one win away from knocking out the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. “Lithium” by Nirvana is what plays whenever the Kraken score at home.

Draft Clue #2 ... Release the KRAKEN!!!https://t.co/zRZ2QtjLOf — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 27, 2023

Next clue is legendary actor Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” series, and was also a football player in college and for a handful of games in the NFL. Lest we forget he was also Chubbs in “Happy Gilmore” and the title character of the movie “Action Jackson” in 1988.

Now we get Washington Huskies basketball great Kelsey Plum, now of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, absolutely launching this rolled up shirt into the crowd to a lucky fan.

Draft Clue #4 ... only 2 more to go!! https://t.co/Fgbg8tq95q — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 27, 2023

We flip to the fifth clue for actress Jennifer Coolidge with the line “Show him the core of the onion!” from the hit HBO series “The White Lotus.”

Draft Clue #5 and just so you know… we’ve got a special guest coming for #6 pic.twitter.com/lOmWMGySIq — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 27, 2023

Lastly, we go back to the Kraken and team mascot Buoy, a Seattle sea-troll who, and I’m directly quoting from the team website, “lives in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. For Buoy, nothing beats a day filled with fans and Kraken hockey.” You can watch him hand over... a golden token? A golden puck? Something to the cameraperson.

For our final clue of the night. The one. The only. @SEAbuoy pic.twitter.com/UWEDRtTten — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 27, 2023

I’ll be damned if I know what this will all lead to, but this is your chance in the comments section to figure out if YOU can correctly solve Pete’s puzzle.